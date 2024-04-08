Pre-season headbutt means a delayed start to the year for Henty recruit

HENTY recruit Cameron Terlich will miss the start of the Hume League season due to suspension.
Terlich has accepted a three-game suspension for a headbutt in the trial game against Farrer League club Marrar at Langtry Oval on March 23.
Terlich was reported for a headbutt on Marrar's Kelton Lawler in the final minutes of the trial game. The game had official umpires from Riverina Umpires Association.
The report was dealt with by AFL NSW-ACT and Terlich was offered a three-game suspension with an early guilty plea, which he accepted.
It means Terlich will miss Henty's first three games against Murray Magpies, Billabong Crows and Culcairn.
Terlich crossed over to Henty this season after playing in The Rock-Yerong Creek's reserve grade premiership last year.
He managed seven first grade games for the Magpies over the past two seasons.
Henty showed good signs over the pre-season with a draw against Marrar and a win over Charles Sturt University in trial games.
They will kick off their season proper under new co-coaches Brayden Skeers and Brenden Maclean at home on Saturday against Murray Magpies.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.