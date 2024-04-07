The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
'I'm late for school': Cops clock teen driver at 120km/h in 50 zone

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated April 8 2024 - 11:06am, first published 9:15am
Police said an 18-year-old Griffith man told officers he was "late for school" after he was caught travelling at 120km/h in a 50km/h zone on Citrus Road in Griffith on April 2. Picture by NSW Police
A P-plater has been stripped of his licence after he was caught travelling at 120km/h in a 50 zone with four other teenage passengers in his car.

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

