Proud autism mum reflects on her journey as superheroes unite

A Wagga mum has reflected on the journey to her son's autism diagnosis as the city celebrated a superhero walk to promote greater awareness of the condition this week.
Tegan braved the rain with two sons Lincoln, 6, and Kayden, 10 to take part in the city's annual Autism Superhero Walk at Apex Park on the shores of Lake Albert to raise awareness of autism.
About six months ago, Lincoln was diagnosed with Level 2 autism on the autism spectrum disorder, but mum Tegan said she's known there was something going on for much longer than that.
"We've seen the signs from when he was younger," she said.
Tegan said they signed up to have Lincoln diagnosed, but that took a very long time.
"The wait list is horrendous," she said.
"We paid for him to be privately tested, but they don't really have the right tools to test [for autism] around here, so we were on the wait list for Tumbatin Clinic up in Sydney.
"It was supposed to be a 12-month wait list, however we got pushed back to 14 months and then back to a two-year wait... and then we got the diagnosis," Tegan said.
Tegan said having a child with autism is a constant learning curve and while he communicates slower than other children his age, he is quite adept at puzzles and problem solving.
"If you give Lincoln puzzles without even remotely looking at things, he can do them," she said.
She said he's also been very switched on from a young age with consoles like the Nintendo Switch.
"If you gave him a PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, or anything like that, even from the age of two he was really good at figuring out how to play a game," she said.
Tegan said many children with autism "don't really develop friendships."
"A lot of them would much rather be by themselves," she said.
"That makes it hard on their lives as well."
Tegan said children with autism also don't like to communicate as much, so for Lincoln, she communicates with more visual signs.
Attending the city's annual Autism Superhero Walk for the first time on Sunday, Tegan and her two sons were all wearing shirts most appropriate for the occasion.
Tegan's shirt said, "Proud autism mum," while Lincoln's said, "Autism is my super power," and Kayden's said "Autism is my brother's super power."
Interestingly, Tegan didn't get the shirts made for the walk, but coincidentally already had them designed beforehand, by Wagga-based designer Little LaPost Labels.
Superhero Walk organiser Deborah Bewick said the turnout was great with more than 150 taking part this year.
Highlights of the event included a special visit by Lightning McQueen's double, a talking charity V8 race car.
Ms Bewick said the event, run by the Wagga Autism Support Group, was held just days after World Autism Day and is all about connecting families in the local community.
"We use the opportunity to connect families with each other, families with the community, we have service providers here for families to connect with and it's also about having a day of celebration about us and for us," she said.
There were many service providers in town, including representatives from Aspect School Wagga, direct care to client providers, therapists and more.
Ms Bewick said the aim of this is to help families know what support systems are in place across the city and beyond.
Several emergency services also turned out to connect with the children.
"Kids with autism absolutely adore emergency services," Ms Bewick said.
She said it was also to help teach them that emergency service personnel are "safe" people to talk with if there is an emergency.
The Wagga Autism Support Group also held a raffle to raise funds on the day. The raffle will continue until April 30 with a link available on their website.
The group's next event will be a screening of Kung Fu Panda 4 at Forum 6 Cinema on April 14.
