Drivers arrested after multiple crashes on notorious Wagga Road

Two drivers have been temporarily banned from getting behind the wheel amid drug driving allegations after multiple crashes on a notorious Wagga thoroughfare.
About 11:50am on Friday, emergency services were called to Lord Baden Powell Drive at Turvey Park, following reports of a single vehicle crash.
A police spokesperson said a black Holden Commodore sedan ran off the side of the road and down the embankment, colliding with several trees along the way.
NSW Ambulance paramedics assessed three occupants at the scene with no reported injuries.
The driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old female, returned a positive drug test to methamphetamines and cannabis and was arrested and conveyed to Wagga police station.
The Driver was issued a 24-hour prohibition notice from driving.
Police will await the results of the secondary test before taking any further action in relation to the crash.
In a second crash just metres down the same road a matter of hours later, police were again called to the scene.
About 5.50pm, emergency services returned to Lord Baden Powell Drive at Kooringal, following reports of a single-vehicle crash.
Police have been told that the driver of a white Toyota 4-wheel-drive lost control of the vehicle and crashed into bushes.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said paramedics attended and assessed one adult and two children but none were taken to hospital.
A police spokesperson said the driver of the vehicle, a 36-year-old man, allegedly provided a positive roadside drug test to cannabis.
The driver was arrested and taken to Wagga Police station for a secondary oral fluid analysis.
He was also issued a notice banning him from driving for 24 hours.
Police will await the results of the secondary test before taking any further action in relation to the crash.
