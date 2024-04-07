The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Wet weather doesn't keep Lions from holding Bluebells goal-less in prelim

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated April 7 2024 - 6:43pm, first published 5:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brookdale's Ruby Dein and Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong's Bridie Gregurke contest in the ruck. Picture by Tom Dennis
Brookdale's Ruby Dein and Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong's Bridie Gregurke contest in the ruck. Picture by Tom Dennis

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong proved once again they are a force to be reckoned with after keeping Brookdale goal-less to book their 2024 grand final spot.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.