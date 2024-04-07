Wet weather doesn't keep Lions from holding Bluebells goal-less in prelim

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong proved once again they are a force to be reckoned with after keeping Brookdale goal-less to book their 2024 grand final spot.
The only team to keep the Bluebells to a single digit score this year, the Lions put on an impressive performance in tough conditions.
With rain falling all day and a game on the field before them, it was no easy win despite the 5.4 (34) to 0.6 (6) win on Friday night.
Coach Luke Walsh was impressed with the level of football on display from both sides.
"It was wet, very tough conditions, but it felt good, it felt satisfying," Walsh said.
"It was such a big buildup and we hadn't played them this season, so it was another one of those unknown games.
"There was a lot of hype about how good they were so we put a fair bit of work in during the week to give ourselves the best chance and I couldn't have really asked for the girls to play any better."
Watching the game before them, Walsh said it was a good opportunity for the team to get an idea of what conditions would be like.
It also showed them that despite the weather, scoring was not off the cards.
Taking their observations into the game, and with plenty of advice on playing wet footy, he was particularly impressed with the defensive pressure his team put on their opponent, forcing errors which prevented goals.
"Brookdale have been kicking 12 goals every week just about and to keep them to zero goals was a huge defensive effort," he said.
"We're very happy and pretty satisfied with that win, but we have another big game this week so we can't celebrate for too long."
Describing the win as a team effort, Walsh had no complaints with any of his player's performances, though he was especially pleased with captain Lucy Anderson.
With experience across winter leagues, the wet and congested play suited her well, she also did well to direct her squad throughout the game.
Also catching the coach's eye was Kaitlin Logan, who will play her 100th career game in next week's grand final.
"I was very impressed with Kaitlin Logan, she had a role to play within the game and she did such a good job of that," Walsh said.
"She starts across half forward and defends all the way down the ground, that's a huge workload for her and she is doing it really well."
The game was not without mishap though, as Skye Hamblin was sent from the field with two minutes left in the final quarter.
Issued a yellow card for language she walked from the field on Friday night, Walsh has since confirmed with both the umpire and the AFL she is free to play next week.
He said it was a disappointing end to the game but he understands the frustrations players can have on field.
"I spoke to the umpire and we got clarification from the league, there's nothing else to come from it," Walsh said.
"It was a send off for language, it's a bit disappointing, but I've played the game, you get frustrated and you try your best to control it but sometime it gets the better of you, that's all it was.
"She was disappointed but we can't dwell on it."
With just one game remaining for the year, focus has quickly shifted to Friday's grand final game against Coolamon.
Despite their comfortable win over the Hoppers in last year's premiership game, Walsh said his team will not be looking backwards.
"We haven't really discussed last year," he said.
"We're looking forward to another local derby grand final, so it'll be good for the supporters and good that it has stories but the history doesn't really come into it, we just got to play.
"Coolamon are a different side from last year, we played them once this year and they weren't at full strength so we don't really look too far back in time, we'll sort of come up with a plan, what were things going to work, and go from there."
GGGM Lions Women 2.0 3.0 4.0 5.4 (34)
Brookdale Bluebells Women 0.0 0.3 0.4 0.6 (6)
GOALS: GGGM Lions Women: A.Fisher 2, O.Hall 1, S.Hamblin 1, K.Logan 1; Brookdale Bluebells Women:
BEST: GGGM Lions Women: L.Anderson, P.Walsh, K.Logan, A.Hamblin, A.Fisher, O.Hall; Brookdale Bluebells Women: R.Bell, R.Hyde, A.Voss, C.Pertzel, S.Creasy, E.Wooden
Coolamon Hoppers Women 2.1 3.1 4.1 5.3 (33)
CSU Bushpigs Women 3.0 3.1 4.2 4.2 (26)
GOALS: Coolamon Hoppers Women: F.Buttifant 1, L.Kearnes 1; CSU Bushpigs Women: Z.Dribbus 2, K.Brown 1, E.Keys 1
BEST: Coolamon Hoppers Women: K.Wells, L.Jolliffe, L.Kearnes, C.Ryan, T.Frazier, S.Gaynor; CSU Bushpigs Women: G.Goldsworthy, K.Brown, L.Park, J.Campbell-Brown, Z.Dribbus, H.Judd
