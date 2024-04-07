Wagga road excavated after firefighters isolate chemical spill

A busy Wagga road has been closed and excavated as firefighters worked to isolate a chemical spill at the weekend.
Fire and Rescue NSW have closed a section of Urana Street between Macleay and Mitchelmore Streets after a spill on the thoroughfare was detected on Sunday morning.
FRNSW Riverina Zone Commander Stewart Alexander said three Fire and Rescue trucks attended the scene shortly after 10.45am to a report of a chemical spillage on Urana Street.
"The chemical has been identified as a wetting agent that's usually used to help big boring machines break up the heavier earth," commander Alexander said.
He said there is "not a great deal of product" and that firefighters have isolated all the drains "just in case."
Commander Alexander reassured residents there is "no public safety risk while the crews are there."
He said there has been discussions between a FRNSW scientific officer and council on the best way to clean up the spillage and that part of the road will now need to be dug up and replaced.
"It appears a relatively small area that's been affected on the roadway will need to have some earthworks done on it," Commander Alexander said.
"That's the most effective way of rendering this safe and taking away any residual material.
"That will be done sometime soon."
Once the initial response has wrapped up, Commander Alexander said Fire and Rescue NSW will work to identify how the substance ended up on the roadway in the first place.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.