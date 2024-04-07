The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Record dollars donated to small town Riverina cancer charity

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated April 7 2024 - 3:10pm, first published 1:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Junee Poker Run vice president Jamie Becquet (L) and president Tony Fitzgerald present their biggest cheque yet to Junee Can Assist president Fiona Rynehart. Picture contributed
Junee Poker Run vice president Jamie Becquet (L) and president Tony Fitzgerald present their biggest cheque yet to Junee Can Assist president Fiona Rynehart. Picture contributed

A Riverina motorcycle charity ride has delivered its biggest gift yet to support cancer patients.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.