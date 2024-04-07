Record dollars donated to small town Riverina cancer charity

A Riverina motorcycle charity ride has delivered its biggest gift yet to support cancer patients.
The Junee Poker Run and Blues Night committee has donated $27,500 to the local Can Assist branch in what is their biggest donation across the 19-year history of the event.
Presenting the funds on Thursday night the committee surprised the Junee Can Assist branch by attending their meeting and donating $27,500 to the organisation that was raised from our 2024 event.
Poker Run president Tony Fitzgerald said it was the largest donation the group has ever made to Can Assist.
"They were overwhelmed by the donation," Mr Fitzgerald said.
"They are always getting more and more cancer patients on their books, so they need every cent they can get."
The Junee Poker Run is one of the largest charity bike events in Australia with between 400 and 500 participants each year over the last three years.
"In the last three poker runs we've handed over $72,000 [to Can Assist]," Mr Fitzgerald said.
He said the poker run is a "great" event with many generous participants.
"Everybody puts their hand into their pocket which is unreal," he said.
This year's Poker Run also drew more than 50 sponsors, breaking another record for the most sponsors at the event.
Can Assist is a local cancer support network that assists local people and families that are affected by cancer with practical help. All money stays local and is used by local people.
The Junee Poker Run and Blues night was started in 2005 by a group of Junee people that were watching a TV program at a local hotel called American Chopper which had a story about a similar concept, and they decided to do a ride.
It rained the entire week prior to the first poker run and they had about 60 riders take part.
