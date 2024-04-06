Pedestrian hospitalised, charges laid, after serious Wagga collision

Charges have been laid after a woman was hit by a car while crossing a road in central Wagga.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of Edward and Baylis streets about 3.45pm on Friday, after a 28-year-old woman was hit by a car being driven by an 85-year-old woman.
The injured woman was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.
Officers from Riverina Police District have been told she may have suffered fractures in the incident.
Police said the woman is described as being in a serious but stable condition and was conveyed to Wagga Base Hospital for further treatment.
The driver returned a negative a roadside breath test.
Following inquiries by the Riverina Crash Investigation Unit, the 85-year-old woman was issued a Court Attendance Notice on Saturday for the offence of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm - driving in a dangerous manner.
She will appear before Wagga Local Court on Wednesday June 19.
Police are investigating all circumstances surrounding the incident and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dashcam, to contact Wagga police are Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Police said information is treated in strict confidence and the public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
