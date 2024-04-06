Live coverage: April 6 weekend sport blog

The Daily Advertiser's weekend sports blog keeps you up to date with the latest from around the grounds.
We've had a taste of footy being back on Good Friday, but it steps up another level on Saturday.
The first round of the Farrer League is highlighted by the grand final rematch between The Rock-Yerong Creek and a very different looking Northern Jets line up, Barellan also plays host to Charles Sturt University, Coleambally make the trip to take on competition favourites East Wagga-Kooringal while Marrar hosts Temora.
Southern Inland is also back in action with Leeton set for a baptism of fire in their return to first grade when they tackle premiers Waratahs, there's also the grudge match between Ag College and CSU, Wagga City heads to Tumut while Griffith hosts Albury.
Both Group Nine and Riverina League fans still have an extra week to wait.
Follow all the action.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.