Wagga students and teacher brave big shave for cancer

A contingent of Wagga students and teachers have stepped up to shave their scalps bare in a bid to raise thousands of dollars to fight cancer.
Several students and one teacher from Wagga High School braved the blades and sacrificed their lovely locks to combat leukaemia as part of their 2024 World's Greatest Shave challenge on Friday.
High school captain Migyel Magandi set a high standard for students to follow as he said goodbye to his curly black hair.
"I had a quick feeling that came over me and I wanted to take part in this event," Migyel said.
He said he sympathises with those suffering from leukaemia and hopes to boost support for the cause.
"I want to use this opportunity to unite people as one and support this [cause]," he said.
While Migyel doesn't have a close connection to anyone suffering from leukaemia, he reflected on the recent passing of his girlfriend's grandmother from another form of cancer.
"I'm doing this for her as well and I feel like it's a huge opportunity to pay back and give respect," he said.
English teacher Scott Cox also sacrificed his hair and his appearance for the important cause.
Prior to the shave, he wasn't sure his three-year-old daughter would recognise him once its all over.
"I don't know if she will talk to me when I pick her up," Mr Cox said.
"She might be like, 'Who's this crazy man with no hair? Go away.'"
Year 12 adviser Debra Clark said the school has been raising funds and awareness for leukaemia for close to 10 years.
"Our current Year 12 class were very keen to once again bring students and teachers together for this cause," Ms Clark said.
"Every year this provides a chance for the students to step out of their own comfort zone to demonstrate empathy and a willingness to stand with those facing the challenges of cancer.
"A number of our students have personal connections to someone affected by blood cancer and wanted to contribute to finding better treatment or ultimately cure.
"So far together we have raised just under $5500, with one of our biggest fundraisers being one of our year 11 students - Ava Harvey."
Ms Clark said it has "been a privilege to have her join us this year."
"What an amazing effort," she said.
Principal Chris Davies said the shave has been a fixture of the school for the past eight years he's been there.
Mr Davies said it is important because it helps educate students about the challenges people with leukaemia face.
"It also gives them an appreciation about how well their life may be going, what they can do, but also that it's really important to give back to the community.
"So what we try and do through a range of activities is to ensure students have an awareness and understanding of what happens in the world and that it's always nice to give back."
The World's Greatest Shave is an annual event run by the Leukaemia Foundation.
The foundation offers health services run by a team of trained healthcare professionals who provide emotional and practical support.
It also funds leading-edge research, which helps create life-saving new treatments and rapid access to clinical trials.
The foundation also campaigns for change and pushes for better policies and equitable access to treatment and care.
