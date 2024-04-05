'I can't wait to get out there': Harper pumped for clash against Magpies

After a couple of years away playing in Wollongong, Max Harper can't wait to run out for Northern Jets in their round one grand final rematch against The Rock-Yerong Creek.
Harper is back at his home club after spending three years with Figtree in the AFL South Coast competition.
He's been looking forward to round one for a fair bit of time and is excited to get stuck back into footy tomorrow against the Magpies.
"Yeah I'm pumped to get into footy again," Harper said.
"It's been a good build up, we started pre-season in late January and the numbers have built slowly.
"Everyone is pumped to get going and I can't wait myself.
"I've been away for a couple of years up in Wollongong and I've been itching to get back and play for the Jets.
"I can't wait to get out there and play."
After playing all of his junior footy with the Jets, Harper then spent a year at Temora and with Belconnen before linking up with Figtree.
Having only played a couple of senior games back home, he said he was eager to now have a full season with the Jets.
"I'm really looking forward to having a full season," he said.
"I played a couple of games in seniors here and there during the Covid period and in uni breaks when I came home.
"But to get a full year in and playing with Jack too, Jack and I haven't played much footy together so everything about it is just exciting and I'm eager to get out there and play."
Max's older brother Jack is coaching the Jets and he said it hasn't been too strange to have his elder sibling as his coach.
"I was interested to see how it would go," he said.
"It's no different to me, I don't get any special treatment and I don't look at him differently.
"I just look at him like he's the coach and Jack and I get along really well, so I think it hasn't been any different.
"I'm just another player and he's just another coach."
The Jets will have roughly 10 players running around on Saturday who didn't play in last years' decider, with around half of those lining up down forward.
It's a new-look forward line for the Jets this season and Harper said he was looking forward to seeing what they could achieve as a unit.
"It is a bit of a change," he said.
"Adam Flagg's been really good for us, we've got a couple of young blokes playing and there's a bit of pace in there and he's really tried to instil confidence and calmness in us and to back our own ability.
"He's been really good for us down forward and we've been working on things in pre-season for the last couple of months so it will be interesting to see how we go putting it into place tomorrow."
The Jets had a trial game against Leeton-Whitton before wrapping up their preparation for the start of the season with an intra-club game.
Harper said the side had two quality contests and believes there were some positive signs to take from the pair of games.
"I played the one against Leeton and that was a good hit-out," he said.
"That was good to reinforce what we've been working on in pre-season with our structures and all that sort of stuff.
"I missed the intra-club but from all reports that went really well, but nothing compares to the competitiveness of game day so that will be the real test tomorrow."
