Better support for MS patients as new specialist comes to town

Hundreds of Riverina multiple sclerosis patients are set to benefit from in-person treatment as the Murrumbidgee Local Health District welcomes a new neurologist in a state-first arrangement.
Dr Christina Nitz arrived in Wagga for the first time this week as she begins in a role set to deliver specialised care to Riverina patients after a deal was struck between the MLHD and St Vincents Hospital in Sydney.
The new model of care will combine expert advice and management from St Vincents Hospital with local Wagga-based neurology services - in a first of its kind for the state.
Currently completing her fellowship of neuroimmunology at St Vincents, Dr Nitz will visit Wagga Base Hospital regularly to provide face to face consultations.
She will also use virtual health services to reduce the travel burden for patients in the district.
Dr Nitz is excited to begin the position and said the new services provide an improved model of care, enabling patients to access timely, personalised specialist care regardless of where they live.
"I look forward to my regular visits and the opportunity to make a positive impact on the lives of patients in the region," she said.
She said there are many "highly effective treatments" now available to help treat those suffering from MS and other neurological conditions.
Wagga Base Hospital neurologist Martin Jude welcomed Dr Nitz to the city this week as she meets with local medical professionals and checks out the hospital facilities.
"More than 33,000 people in Australia live with MS, with around 450 of them living right here in this region," professor Jude said.
He said MS impacts a person's quality of life in many ways.
"This includes pain, independent living, mental health and relationships," professor Jude said.
"Having to travel to access specialist care is one inconvenience we hope to reduce for these patients.
"We are also looking forward to the learning and networking opportunities that Dr Nitz will bring to our multidisciplinary team."
Neurologist at St Vincent's Hospital Jennifer Massey was in Wagga for the big announcement and welcomed the agreement while also noting the lack of neurologists in the region.
"There is an insufficient number of neurologists working in regional NSW," Dr Massey said.
"So, historically the majority of MS care has been centred around tertiary hospitals, typically in Sydney and to a lesser extent, to other large regional centres as well."
Dr Massey said this has meant wait times for regional residents has been longer and it has also resulted in delays to diagnosis.
She hopes this new position will speed up referrals from GPs and "therefore decrease the time for assessment and diagnosis of people with autoimmune conditions of the nervous system."
