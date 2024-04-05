Star athletes set sights on under 20 world championships qualification

Two of the region's most promising young athletes are hoping to qualify for the World Athletics U20 Championships that are being held in August in Peru.
Daniel Okerenyang and Grace Krause are heading to Adelaide next week for the Australian Athletics Championships, however they have their sights set on a lot more than just claiming a gold medal at nationals.
Both Okerenyang and Krause will make the step up to the under 20's age group and look to hit the qualification mark in order to qualify for the world championships.
Okerenyang is competing in the triple jump and he was hopeful of reaching the qualification mark of 15.50m with relative ease.
"I'm really looking forward to it," Okerenyang said.
"It will only be my second comp this year, but I'm really excited to see how I go.
"I'm hoping for the world junior qualifier which is 15.50m, the goal is to smash that out first jump if I can.
"Then just after that have fun with it and enjoy it."
After battling with a few niggling injuries, Okerenyang admitted that he and his coach Greg Wiencke have taken a cautious approach to his training in recent months.
"We haven't been doing too much long stuff as I'm still getting back with my hamstring," he said.
"We've just been doing a lot of short stuff but it's all been going pretty well so I'm happy with it."
The young athlete admitted that it's been hard at times to deal with the injuries and wanted to thank his family, coach and physios for their assistance in getting him back to his best ahead of the national championships.
"They've all been pretty hard to deal with," he said.
"A lot of physio and icing, but I've been getting through it."
Okrenyang said that qualifying for the world championships would mean a great deal to him and he was hopeful of competing internationally for the first time.
"It would mean a lot to me," he said.
"I'd be very happy to be able to have my first international comp and to see what I could do in Peru would be really good."
The teenager recently competed at the NSW Athletics Junior Championships and said he was pretty happy with his performance.
"I did pretty well there," he said.
"It was a 15m jump and that was probably my first 100 per cent sprint, so to get through without any injuries I was happy with it."
Krause is competing in the long jump and will need to hit 6.20m in order to qualify for the world championships.
Wiencke also coaches the young star and believes she is a good chance of getting the distance she needs to head to Peru.
"There is a couple of older kids there and there are a few of them over that 6m mark," Wiencke said.
"If she can just get one on the board which was her only issue last time at states, then she'll be fine.
"I'm really excited for her and we'll see how we go."
Wiencke will have a few athletes making the trek over to Adelaide and believed that a couple were right in contention to bring home medals.
"Aditi (Kharel) she's in the same event with Grace in the under 20's long jump," he said.
"She's come on in leaps and bounds and she's really progressing a lot in that short period we've had her in the last couple of months.
"She's hoping for a PB and she's starting to push the high five's and get close to that 6m mark, I think if she does that then she'll be right up there in the top five.
"She might even jag a 6m and end up with a medal as well, we'll see what happens there with her.
"Then in the under 17's triple jump we've got Lachy Rice who has just come back from the Royal Easter Show where he won a whole heap of woodchopping medals.
"He's master of all different types of sport and he's been going quite well, he's an outside chance of a medal so hopefully he can jab something good as well."
