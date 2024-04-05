The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Star athletes set sights on under 20 world championships qualification

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
April 5 2024 - 6:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Okerenyang has his sights set on qualifying for the World Athletics U20 Championships in Peru in August. Picture by Tom Dennis
Daniel Okerenyang has his sights set on qualifying for the World Athletics U20 Championships in Peru in August. Picture by Tom Dennis

Two of the region's most promising young athletes are hoping to qualify for the World Athletics U20 Championships that are being held in August in Peru.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.