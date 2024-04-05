Jeff's photography dreams come true Advertising Feature

Jeffrey Watts - Jeffo - has shown a real passion for photography. Pictures supplied.

Participant, Jeffrey Watts is an aspiring photography superstar within the New Directions Disability Services family.



Jefferey, known to his friends as Jeffo, or Jeff has shown a real interest and passion throughout his life for the art of photography.

Jeff currently resides in Supported Independent living with New Directions. Jeffo regularly captures the early morning sunrises and his awesome support workers enjoy driving to find amazing wildlife and fauna within the Riverina for Jeff to capture.

Jeff has a strong interest in sharing his photography with the wider community and has begun using social media to do so.



He regularly shares his art on his Facebook page "Wagga Sunrise Group" and hopes this supports him in expanding his audience.



He hopes that his passion for sharing his art will "encourage others not to be afraid to get in there and use their imagination".

Jeff is a proud advocate for himself and has recently shown an interest in expanding this advocacy to support his peers.



Specifically, Jeff is a founding member of the New Directions Participant Advisory group (PAG), where he vocalises his opinions and advocates on behalf of individuals living with a disability.



Jeffo's support workers enjoy driving to find amazing wildlife and fauna within the Riverina for Jeff to capture.

When asked why he felt compelled to be a part of the PAG, Jeff outlined that it has given him the opportunity to "be the voice for people with disabilities".

Managing Director, Ryan Quarmby is "beyond proud just to be a friend of Jeffery's". Ryan and Coordinator Lily Jettner, continue to support Jeffrey with many aspects of his life, to ensure he feels seen and heard within the services.



Mr Quarmby said that "Jeffrey's photos simply take his breathe away, Jeff will always send images of his sunrises through to me and I appreciate each time he does."

