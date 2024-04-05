Participant, Jeffrey Watts is an aspiring photography superstar within the New Directions Disability Services family.
Jefferey, known to his friends as Jeffo, or Jeff has shown a real interest and passion throughout his life for the art of photography.
Jeff currently resides in Supported Independent living with New Directions. Jeffo regularly captures the early morning sunrises and his awesome support workers enjoy driving to find amazing wildlife and fauna within the Riverina for Jeff to capture.
Jeff has a strong interest in sharing his photography with the wider community and has begun using social media to do so.
He regularly shares his art on his Facebook page "Wagga Sunrise Group" and hopes this supports him in expanding his audience.
He hopes that his passion for sharing his art will "encourage others not to be afraid to get in there and use their imagination".
Jeff is a proud advocate for himself and has recently shown an interest in expanding this advocacy to support his peers.
Specifically, Jeff is a founding member of the New Directions Participant Advisory group (PAG), where he vocalises his opinions and advocates on behalf of individuals living with a disability.
When asked why he felt compelled to be a part of the PAG, Jeff outlined that it has given him the opportunity to "be the voice for people with disabilities".
Managing Director, Ryan Quarmby is "beyond proud just to be a friend of Jeffery's". Ryan and Coordinator Lily Jettner, continue to support Jeffrey with many aspects of his life, to ensure he feels seen and heard within the services.
Mr Quarmby said that "Jeffrey's photos simply take his breathe away, Jeff will always send images of his sunrises through to me and I appreciate each time he does."
The New Directions Team is proud to support Jeff to always reach for his dreams and guide him to achieve them.
Craig's long-held dream of exploring Sydney became a vibrant reality with the unwavering support and dedication of Kurrajong's exceptional staff.
Kurrajong Narrandera's clients recently embarked on an exciting journey to Sydney, and Craig's adventure was nothing short of extraordinary, filled with cherished memories and unforgettable moments.
From the sun-drenched shores of Manly Beach to the rhythmic sway of the Manly Ferry, Craig immersed himself in the beauty and charm of Sydney's coastal landscape.
The excitement continued as he rubbed shoulders with lifelike wax figures at Madame Tussauds and was swept away by the enchanting melodies of Beauty & The Beast at the theatre.
No trip to Sydney would be complete without a visit to the bustling markets, where Craig savoured the sights, sounds, and flavours of local culture. The highlight of his adventure came with a majestic stroll across the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge, offering panoramic views of the stunning city skyline.
Throughout every step of his journey, Craig's infectious smile and boundless enthusiasm were a testament to the transformative power of meaningful experiences.
Behind the scenes, Kurrajong Narrandera's dedicated staff worked tirelessly to ensure every moment was filled with joy, comfort, and excitement, making Craig's dream trip a resounding success.
At Kurrajong, they believe in the profound impact of realising dreams and creating lasting memories.
Craig's Sydney adventure exemplifies Kurrajong's commitment to empowering individuals to live life to the fullest, regardless of any obstacles they may face.
Moments like these remind us of the incredible resilience and strength within us all.
As we celebrate Craig's unforgettable journey, we also acknowledge the dedication of Kurrajong's staff and the supportive community that makes it all possible.
Together, they continue to uplift and inspire, one remarkable adventure at a time. Here's to many more extraordinary experiences and cherished memories ahead.
Kurrajong has worked for over 60 years, helping people with disability achieve their goals and live a life of their choice in open, accessible and inclusive communities in the Riverina Murray region.