Motorbike rider in hospital after night time Wagga collision

A motorbike rider has been hospitalised after two vehicles collided on a busy Wagga thoroughfare in a late night incident.
A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the scene of a crash at the intersection of Lake Albert Road and Fay Avenue in Kooringal about 7.45pm on Thursday evening.
On arrival, police and NSW Ambulance crews found a car and motorcycle had collided at the scene.
Intensive Care Paramedics treated the 29-year-old motorbike rider for leg injuries at the scene.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said he was then transported to Wagga Base Hospital in a stable condition.
The 37-year-old driver of the car was uninjured.
It's understood the incident also saw Lake Albert Road partially closed for some time.
A police spokesperson said officers are continuing inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
