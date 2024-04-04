The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Motorbike rider in hospital after night time Wagga collision

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated April 5 2024 - 3:35pm, first published 10:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A late night Wagga car and motorbike collision has left one person in hospital. Picture contributed
A late night Wagga car and motorbike collision has left one person in hospital. Picture contributed

A motorbike rider has been hospitalised after two vehicles collided on a busy Wagga thoroughfare in a late night incident.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.