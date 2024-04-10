Turvey Park premiership player now kicking major goals in triathlon

A decision to go all-in on triathlon is paying major dividends for Luke Mazzocchi as he has earned himself a spot to compete at the 2024 Ironman 70.3 World Championships.
The championships are being held in New Zealand in December and qualification for the event is a huge boost for the rising star who only recently transferred his attention from Australian Rules to triathlon.
The teenager played 42 senior games at Turvey Park across the 2021-23 seasons and he was a valuable member in their drought-breaking premiership win at the end of last year.
Mazzocchi said he was pleased to earn qualification for the world championships, but admitted his performance could do with some improvement.
"Yeah it was good to get qualified in Geelong," Mazzocchi said.
"It's a long season now as it's not until December, but it should be good.
"I was a bit disappointed with my bike ride and run.
"I went a bit too hard on the ride, so hopefully I can fix that up and I'm good to go."
Mazzocchi finished 75th overall in the recent Ironman 70.3 Geelong which was his first major triathlon event.
After competing in the sport during his school years, he admitted his dedication to triathlon had waned as his football opportunities became more serious.
But after winning a senior premiership last season with the Bulldogs, he felt it was time to give triathlon a proper crack.
"I did triathlon at school age," he said.
"Then we had a good year last year in footy so I decided that I'd have a crack at triathlon.
"It went off for a few years when footy got a bit more serious playing first grade, but when I've been injured I've always ridden bikes and been swimming.
"I've always had an interest in it, I love it."
Mazzocchi has been training alongside Brad and Radka Kahlefeldt and he said it's been great to learn off the experienced pair.
"It's going good," he said.
"I'm back in Wagga training with Brad and Radka Kahlefeldt and it's good training with them as they push you.
"They are so good and then you've got Ben Devries who is a really good training partner as well."
Having recently competed in the Riverina Tri Series race in West Wyalong, Mazzocchi said his next big event was Ironman Cairns on June 16.
The Bulldogs will look to go back-to-back this season, however Mazzocchi felt pretty confident that he wouldn't be pulling the boots back on anytime soon.
"Nah probably not this year," he said.
"It's too much of an injury risk at the moment."
