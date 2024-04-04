Ruby Hyde was 'keen as' to play footy, now she's after a premiership berth

The relationship between a coach and their players is a unique one, add in a marriage and things can get a little complicated.
Brookedale Bluebells co-captain Ruby Hyde, was immediately eager to join the club when they inaugurated in 2019.
What she might not have predicted was that her husband, Marc, would step into the coach's role just two years later.
It's a love-hate relationship sometimes she joked.
"It's not always real good," Hyde said.
"He'll send the runner out to me and I know what I've done wrong, so I just flick the bird back to him.
"It's good he's stepped up and supported us Bluebells, it's a hard gig to coach the girls out this way, there are not always a lot of volunteers."
Building their club from the ground up, Hyde said the support they've garnered in recent seasons has continued to grow.
Hoping to take a step further through the season each year, Hyde is excited to be playing in this weekend's preliminary final.
She's watched, and helped, her side go from having never played to premiership contention.
"It's pretty amazing," she said.
"Every year we have a core group that would stay, and some of them are still there, they'll pop in and out.
"That first year, we were getting smashed, but we just never gave up, we had determination and that's paid off and finally we can kick the ball straight."
Strapping on her boots for the 50th time this week, Hyde anticipates a tough game on Friday night.
Never expecting to play competitive football, Hyde grew up on the netball court but was eager to take the field as soon as the opportunity presented.
Now, she's not only taking the field in the Southern NSW Women's League, but for Lavington Panthers through winter in the AFL North East Border Female Football League.
"When they popped up saying they were going to start this league I said I was keen as," Hyde said.
"I've loved it ever since, now it's just my body and my age that could be the one thing stopping me."
Lining up against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, she anticipates both sides will be out hard and fast from the first bounce.
Trying to not focus too far ahead, the Bluebells will be focused on the game at hand, avoiding getting swept up in grand final hopes.
"It is a big game, trying to get into a grand final, but we don't want to get over the top, we're trying to keep the nerves down," Hyde said.
"I think everyone is just excited that we made it past the first week of finals, every year we have a goal to achieve, so we've ticked that goal for now.
"We'll have to play four quarters of footy, everything will go down to that last quarter, it's going to be a tough game.
"If everyone puts in 100 per cent, we'll get there."
Brookdale play Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong on Friday at McPherson Oval.
Charles Sturt University v Coolamon at McPherson Oval at 6:15pm.
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong v Brookdale at McPherson Oval at 7:30pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.