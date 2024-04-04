The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wagga motorists divided over highway speed zone changes

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated April 5 2024 - 11:07am, first published April 4 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga's Ted Schulz and Peter Lyons are not entirely happy with proposed speed changes along the Olympic Highway at the Coolamon Road roundabout. Pictures by Bernard Humphreys, file
Wagga's Ted Schulz and Peter Lyons are not entirely happy with proposed speed changes along the Olympic Highway at the Coolamon Road roundabout. Pictures by Bernard Humphreys, file

Wagga drivers are divided over incoming traffic changes that will force them to slow down at a busy highway roundabout.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.