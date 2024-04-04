Wagga motorists divided over highway speed zone changes

Wagga drivers are divided over incoming traffic changes that will force them to slow down at a busy highway roundabout.
A Transport for NSW spokesman said from next Monday April 8, a section of the Olympic Highway from 300 metres north of the Coolamon Road roundabout to 300 metres south will be reduced from 100km/h to 80 km/h.
At present, the highway speed limit changes from 80km/h to 100km/h for northbound and southbound traffic at the Boorooma Street bridge.
However, the incoming changes will not affect this, with northbound traffic to speed up to 100km/h before slowing down to 80kmh again barely 2km later as they near the Coolamon Road roundabout.
Wagga resident Ted Schulz used to own the land where the Gobbagombalin Bridge was built and knows the route like the back of his hand.
But Mr Schulz is not happy at the changes and raised concern that an increase in the number of speed zone changes could actually cause more trouble on the major thoroughfare.
"It will lead to accidents," Mr Schulz said.
"Where you either get an increase or decrease of speed, people anticipate it and they move just before it happens."
Mr Schulz said this in turn affects traffic behind them and said if a driver became anxious they might "do [something] they otherwise wouldn't do."
While supportive of the speed being lowered, he believes it's important to limit the amount of times drivers have to change speed.
"I think the speed should be both consistent and lower until drivers get past roundabouts and bridges," Mr Schulz said.
In practice, this would mean the 80km/h limit continues north of Wagga all the way from the Gobba Bridge until 300 metres north of the Coolamon Road roundabout.
Former wool buyer Peter Lyons also knows the route very well and agreed.
"It would be better if it was 80km/h all the way," Mr Lyons said.
He said it will need to be "well signposted" and raised concerns the incoming changes could lead to more speeding fines.
"People are less likely to get booked if the speed limit is all the same," he said.
The changed did find some community support however, with Wagga residents and ratepayers association's Lynne Bodell saying the move will improve safety.
"If it makes the roundabout safer, I think it's a positive thing," Ms Bodell said.
"And if it takes a minute extra to drive that distance at 80km/h instead of 100km/h, then I'm sorry but that minute is well worth it."
But Ms Bodell criticised the decision to leave the section south of the roundabout at 100km/h.
"That's silly," she said.
"That's like some of the areas driving from Lake Albert where you go from 100km/h to 70km/h to 60km/h and all over the place... so that will get very confusing."
She agreed with others that Transport would be "better off" making the whole section 80km/h.
Wagga stock agent Mark Logan also believes the move is a positive one.
"It's clearly a safety measure, because people are trying to go round the roundabout at 100km/h and you can't do it," Mr Logan said.
But he sees no issue with the 100km/h limit remaining south of the roundabout.
"They should leave it at 100km/h," he said.
A TfNSW spokesman said the Olympic Highway speed limit review was carried out to improve safety at the intersection.
"The investigation found the Olympic Highway and Coolamon Road roundabout is the only roundabout along the whole length of the highway that currently has a posted speed limit of 100 km/h," he said.
RTfNSW also pointed out the change was to ensure the intersection complies with new safety regulations.
"In addition, new speed zone standards require all roundabouts to be located within speeds zones that are 80 km/h or less," the spokesman said.
"Reducing the speed limit by 20 km/h will place road users in a better position to safely enter and exit the roundabout."
The spokesman said the review also considered a number of factors including crash history, road geometry, road usage, adjacent development, traffic mix and volume, and the number of access points.
"Between 2015 and 2019 there were seven reported crashes at this intersection," the spokesman said.
He said the new speed limit will help to address the "high crash rate at the intersection caused by drivers speeding through the roundabout."
"The new lower speed limit will allow more time for drivers to safely approach the roundabout and will reduce impact forces if there is a crash," he said.
The review also "identified multiple approaches" to improve road safety along the full length of the highway with recent work being conducted to install safety barriers, widen the road and remove roadside hazards in an effort to reduce road trauma.
Speaking with The Daily Advertiser during a visit to Wagga earlier this week, NSW regional transport minister Jenny Aitchison said the department has been in communication with Wagga City Council about the incoming changes and acknowledged there was "some concern" about it.
"We want to ensure the council is fully across those issues," Ms Aitchison said.
