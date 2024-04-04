Wagga builds shooting specialist reputation with latest Super Netball signing

Wagga is building a reputation for producing top level netball shooters, with a second local junior earning a Super Netball contract.
After years in the NSW Swifts system, Alison Miller made the move to Queensland last year to join the Firebirds as a training partner.
It's a move that paid off, with Miller signing on as the club's eleventh player for the 2024 season.
Super Netball announced on Thursday morning that clubs could extend their playing squad from 10 to 11 players, and it's a change that's worked in her favour.
The 27-year-old is now available for selection in the match day squad upcoming season.
The signing brings her one step closer to making her Super Netball debut.
Speaking to the club, Miller said the opportunity has validated her decision to move interstate with her son Talanoa.
"It really is a dream come true," Miller said.
"Ever since having Talanoa I've always wanted to be a mum first and then an athlete second and it's pretty cool that I get to experience that this year and SSN, hopefully debuting, just seems that bit closer and I'll be doing everything I possibly can to hopefully get the call-up."
Firebirds head coach Bec Bulley has been impressed with Miller since she pulled on the purple dress.
Perfect shooting form in last week's pre-season tournament, Team Girls Cup, further highlights Miller's strengths under the ring.
"Ali has quickly settled in with our playing group since her move north and her and Talanoa are firmly now in the purple family," Bulley said.
"I'm delighted she has the opportunity as our eleventh player for the season ahead, ensuring we can have her height, eye-for-goal and leadership to add to our shooting ranks in 2024."
Miller has been determined to earn an elite netball contract following the birth of her son in 2021.
She is the second Wagga local to have been offered a Super Netball contract after Sophie Fawns debuted for the NSW Swifts in 2022.
Meanwhile, fellow shooter, Tumut's Grace Whyte, and Griffith midcourter Jess Conlan are also on the hunt for contracts, both signed on with NSW Swifts as training partners.
Wagga is also well represented in the Netball NSW Premier League shooting circle, where Kaylah Upfield and Emily McPherson have joined South Coast Blaze for the 2024 season.
The Super Netball season begins on Saturday, April 13.
