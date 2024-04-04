The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Wagga builds shooting specialist reputation with latest Super Netball signing

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated April 4 2024 - 3:57pm, first published 3:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Miller has signed on as Queensland Firebirds eleventh player for the 2024 season. Picture by Queensland Firebirds
Alison Miller has signed on as Queensland Firebirds eleventh player for the 2024 season. Picture by Queensland Firebirds

Wagga is building a reputation for producing top level netball shooters, with a second local junior earning a Super Netball contract.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.