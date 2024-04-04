A torn ACL kept Trevaskis from the field, but now she's better than ever

After she was forced to the sidelines last year, Alice Trevaskis is looking to make up for lost time and book in a grand final berth against her hometown club.
The Charles Sturt University back is ready for their biggest game of the season, in what she's pegged as her best year of football yet.
Stepping up as a fill-in during a touch football game in 2022, Trevaskis tore her MCL and ACL in an innocuous incident, which led to a more than 12-month recovery period.
Hitting her 12-month surgery anniversary in the final round of the 2023 Southern NSW Women's League season, she made the decision to stay off the field until she felt confident in her knee.
While the summer Australian rules season arrived too soon, she tested herself in returning to contact sport through the Southern Inland Rugby Union competition last year.
She was desperate to get back onto the footy field this year.
"It's been so good, I missed it," Trevaskis said.
"Being in Wagga all summer, training heaps, it was like 'yep, I'm ready, I feel good' but then going out, I was nervous, so nervous.
"I get really nervous just before a game anyway, but I went out there and a couple of the girls hadn't played before, and I knew I had to step up because I've played before, I know the rules and I know what to do.
"I was like I have to be a bit more of a leader and step up and help girls out."
Settling back into footy well, a knock in round four caused her to sit out for a week.
It turns out, a week back on the sidelines was exactly what her game needed.
Struggling to find the goal up front, coach Sam Barrow moved Trevaskis to defence where she helped create a punishing backline.
"I took a step back and I was like, no, you're fine," she said.
"I went to the doctor it wasn't a serious head knock, and since I've come back from that, I think I've been playing my best footy.
"I got moved from forwards to backs, I couldn't do the pressure of kicking goals and then I moved and we've cemented a good backline.
"It was like, 'oh, I feel at home here' and then we surprised ourselves and we won a couple of games, and we're much closer as a team.
"We have more numbers than any team in the league, I remember playing at Gumly and going 'shit, we have so many bench', no one has numbers like us."
Strong numbers, Trevaskis said, will be a key factor in Friday's preliminary final clash with Coolamon.
Though she never pulled on the green guernsey, she was a junior netballer with the Hoppers and knows most of the opposition.
"I grew up there and I know that I know a lot of the girls out there, I know who is playing," she said.
"Anyone can win that game, it's whoever turns up on the day I think, and that's just with finals in general.
"No one's got it in the bag and I especially think with this season, like I remember looking at the start going, oh yeah, Brookdale is quite good, Ganmain they're always strong they know how to play footy, but now, it's like anyone can win, there's no one person standing out."
Expecting her team to arrive ready to win at McPherson on Friday night, Trevaskis believes they're in for a tough game.
Good numbers at training on Tuesday night put extra pep in their step.
With just a few players from their 2021 premiership team remaining in the squad, she said the team is hungry for a win.
"Everyone is ready, we're ready," she said.
"We need to prove it, but we'll see tomorrow, whoever turns up will win it."
Charles Sturt University plays Coolamon in the first of two preliminary finals at McPherson Oval on Friday night.
The first bounce is scheduled for 6:15pm.
