Temora back their need for speed in round one test against the Bombers

A NEW-look Temora team will look to utilise their leg speed when they open their Farrer League campaign against Marrar on Saturday.
A strong recruitment drive along with the return of a couple of injured footballers has Temora entering the Farrer League season as a genuine wildcard.
The Kangaroos, who finished seventh last year with just four wins, will be led out by the new co-coaching partnership of Zac Oliver and Will Reinhold. Jimmy Kennedy, who stood down last month, will still be there in a playing capacity.
Reigning Jim Quinn Medallist, Jock Cornell, will play his first game for the Kangaroos at Langtry Oval on Saturday, as will Oliver, Brayden Burgess and Wilson Morsehead.
Dan Leary will return after a year off, while Reinhold will play his first game back after a shoulder reconstruction restricted him to just two games last year.
Oliver said the new-look Temora will play to their strengths, which he believes is the need for speed.
"What we've been trying to work on is using our strengths, which is our leg speed," Oliver said.
"We've had a big emphasis on fitness this year.
"Obviously we've got those talls as well but we're not going to rely on the talls like we have in the previous years. We're pretty solid right across the board.
"We're going to try and utilise our pace, our fitness and our skills and play an exciting brand of footy where we can take it on, but we're also very conscious defensively that we do have to work two ways so we will have a good focus on our defensive aspect this year too.
"I reckon even some of the older blokes are quite quick too. If we can utilise that it will be good."
Oliver is also excited by what Temora's midfield can produce this season. They will boast two genuine rucks in reigning best and fairest winner Jack Cullen and Burgess, then have the likes of Cornell, Reinhold and Kennedy at their feet.
"Obviously having two very good ruckman and a very strong midfield with Will (Reinhold), Jock (Cornell) and Kieran Shea, to name a few, that's another strength of ours too," Oliver said.
"There is depth now and there is a really good solid spine with a mix of experience and some young fellas too.
"I reckon we've found the right balance and a game style that works."
Temora have kept their losses to a minimum and hope to still get some football out of Riley Hubbard, who has decided to concentrate on his work commitments this year.
"With work commitments it's going to be a bit challenging for him," Oliver explained.
"He said he can commit to some games during the year. He's still going to play, he just can't play all of them."
Oliver was unsure if Hubbard was going to be available for round one, but the overseas Rob Krause looms as their only unavailable player to face the Bombers.
"Yeah we'll have a near full-strength side," he said.
"We're excited. We're really eager to get stuck into it.
"It's going to be a really good test for us to get an idea of where we really are at coming up against Marrar, who are a really good side. I reckon it's perfect for us, to start the year with a bit of a test.
"It's exciting. This is what you want round one."
Temora only had the one trial game heading into round one, which was a loss to Griffith. They also had an intra-club hit-out.
Oliver said they got enough out of the loss to the Swans.
"It was tough because we probably had 11 out, which was unfortunate," he said.
"We would have liked to have a full-strength side to try and see where we're at and get a better idea on what our proper strengths are and where we were lacking.
"It was good. Griffith are a very good side and they are a very smart side so it was a very valuable lesson that they did teach us on, especially with that defensive stuff as well. At times there we were probably lacking defensively and we weren't as quick to transition.
"The scoreboard reflected that it was a convincing win but we had the aspect of that it's going to allow us to get an idea on how our game style matched up and there was a quarter of a half where we controlled the football really well and probably had the edge over Griffith so it's pleasing that our game style is standing up against good sides.
"It let Will and I know the little things that we can fine tune before round one."
Oliver said there is a real spring in the step at Temora heading into round one.
"Even around the club, everyone's really excited and there's a few boys who are really eager just to get stuck in and that's what we were trying to get them to buy into, to be eager, to want to do the work," he said.
"Will and I have really focused on everyone having the same values and beliefs and getting them to buy into that. You've got to give credit to the boys, they've really embraced it and you can see that there is that belief, there's that trust, everyone's moving in the same direction, which is awesome.
"It's exciting, it's a good place to be around."
In a further boost to the club, former first grade coach and premiership player Scott Blackwell has been appointed reserve grade coach.
The Rock-Yerong Creek v Northern Jets at Victoria Park
Marrar v Temora at Langtry Oval
East Wagga-Kooringal v Coleambally at Gumly Oval
Barellan v Charles Sturt University at Barellan Sportsground
Bye: North Wagga
