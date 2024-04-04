Relay records tumble at Mater Dei Catholic College's athletics carnival

Three relay records were broken at Mater Dei Catholic College's recent athletics carnival that was held across two venues due to the redevelopment at Jubilee Park.
The relays, 1500m and 16's high jump events were all held onsite at the college while the remaining events were completed at the temporary athletics facility that has been developed at Wiradjuri Reserve.
New records were set in the 14's boys, 14's girls and 15's girls relays which were all held by Rosarie house from 2015-16.
Jorjii McDonald also set a new record of 2:40:96 in the 14's girls 800m which eclipsed the previous record set by Brittany Adams in 2015.
Carroll and Kennedy houses dominated the carnival combining for nine out of the 11 age champions and they finished in the top two in the final points standings.
Greater competition and participation points saw Carroll edge out Kennedy to go back-to-back while Webber finished third.
Mater Dei sports coordinator Nathan Irvine believed the carnival was a great success and credited both students and staff for their adaptability.
"Students from all houses competed with fantastic spirit in both sessions and the sheer number of competitors who participated in track and field events is to be commended," Irvine said.
"Thanks must also go to all the staff who adapted to unfamiliar roles and made such a successful day possible.
"Recognition must also go to our students for their fantastic support of the day."
Age Champions
12 girls - Te Wai Kahuroa (Webber)
13 girls - Caitlin Pitstock (Kennedy)
13 boys - Fletcher Arenz (Kennedy)
14 girls - Abbey Hunt (Carroll)
14 boys - Asher Watson (Kennedy)
15 girls - Molly Stephen (Carroll)
15 boys - Ruben Smith (Carroll)
16 girls - Annabella Hood (Kennedy)
16 boys - Oskar Nottingham (Sherrin)
Senior girls - Alice Molineaux (Kennedy)
Senior boys - Kade Lyons (Kennedy)
