The Wagga Wagga region now has Community Transport, which is a vital service helping people who may struggle to access mainstream transport or have funding for transport through the Commonwealth Home Support Program. Picture supplied.

LiveBetter, is now providing much-needed Community Transport Services in the Wagga Wagga region.

The not-for-profit aged, family and disability services provider has brought this service to the region so people can use it to get to medical appointments, shopping, social outings and more.

Community Transport is a vital service that helps people who may struggle to access mainstream transport or have funding for transport through the Commonwealth Home Support Program.

Transport Program Manager, Blake Bender said without the support of LiveBetter Community Transport, many local people would be isolated and unable to access essential services, like a doctor or hospital.



"It may not seem like much, but providing transport to someone who is stuck at home has a significant positive impact on the wellbeing of that person," Blake said.

LiveBetter is now accepting client referrals for transport assistance and is offering transport within the Wagga township for a flat $10 rate per trip.

"Booking is easy. Just call the LiveBetter Community Transport team in Wagga Wagga on 0428 682 530 between 8.30 am and 2.30 pm, Monday to Friday," Blake said.

To learn more about LiveBetter's Community Transport Service in Wagga Wagga call 1800 580 580.

LiveBetter is a not-for-profit provider of aged, disability and community services across regional NSW and central Queensland.



Their focus is on ensuring programs and services are provided by local staff and tailored to the individual needs of people and their communities.



Call them on 1800 580 580 to find out more about the different services they can provide to the Wagga Wagga region.

Alternatively you can visit their website at livebetter.org.au/location/wagga-wagga/.