Have your say on how floodplains are managed

Feedback is being sought on key elements of a new draft floodplain plan for the Murrumbidgee, expected to be the first revamped in the southern Murray-Darling Basin. .
The plan will be used to manage rural flood works, effects on flows and connectivity, and will set new rules for flood work applications in declared floodplains.
Such works include roads, channels, dams or levee banks that can change the way water flows in or out of a river or during a flood..
It's expected to be used as a guide to coordinate what types of flood works can be constructed and where, factoring in the needs of communities, landholders, the environment, along with cultural and heritage sites.
Wagga Wagga, Darlington Point and Hay are among the locations consultations will be held.
NSW Department of Climate Change executive director of water planning, Giselle Howard, said the plan will be valid for 10 years once finalised.
"It's important the local community, landholders and stakeholders are informed and have their say while the Murrumbidgee plan is under development," she said.
"We know the Murrumbidgee, alongside much of the Southern Basin, was hit by extreme flooding in 2022, which severely impacted people and the environment.
"It's an urgent reminder why this plan is so important - especially during weather extremes," she said.
Consultations will be held at the Rules Club Wagga Wagga on April 11. For more information and to book an appointment visit https://water.dpie.nsw.gov.au/our-work/floodplain-management/plans/valleys/murrumbidgee/.
