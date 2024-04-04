The Daily Advertiser
Passionate group of pickleball players push case for purpose-built courts

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
April 4 2024 - 4:30pm
Wagga pickleball players Adriane Dyke, Gail Wittich, Phillip Rust, Deb McDougall and Karen James are among the growing group playing the sport in the city. Picture by Tom Dennis
A passionate group of local pickleball players are pushing their case for purpose-built courts to be included in the upcoming redevelopment of the Jim Elphick Tennis Centre.

