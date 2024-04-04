Passionate group of pickleball players push case for purpose-built courts

A passionate group of local pickleball players are pushing their case for purpose-built courts to be included in the upcoming redevelopment of the Jim Elphick Tennis Centre.
The sport has exploded in popularity across the country in recent years and there are currently eight sessions a week being held on the basketball courts at PCYC.
While the sport can be played indoors, pickleball is traditionally played outside and there are currently no venues in the region that have purpose-built courts.
Council's manager of city growth and regional assets Ben Creighton confirmed that he was aware of the group's push, but said there was no scope for the courts to be included in the upcoming redevelopment.
"Pickleball courts are not included in the scope of works for the construction contractor that is delivering the Jim Elphick Tennis Centre redevelopment," Creighton said.
"Council staff were approached by local pickleball players in January of this year requesting assistance in locating a venue for the establishment of up to 10 pickleball courts preferably undercover.
"Staff at that time provided potential sites to consider and offered to have further discussion on the matter once a preferred location has been identified by the group."
The Daily Advertiser had been made to understand that pickleball courts had been included in the redevelopment plans at some stage, however Creighton confirmed that was not the case and Council were not made aware of the request until earlier this year.
"Pickleball was not included or requested during the development of the Bolton Park Masterplan in 2019 or the initial planning for the Jim Elphick Tennis Centre during 2022," he said.
Gail Wittich is one of the local players that has fallen in love with the game and believes it would be fantastic if Wagga was to build brand new courts for what is the fastest growing sport in Australia.
"It'd be great to have some purpose-built courts and some outdoor courts," Wittich said.
"I started playing in Perth where we played indoor and outdoor for a couple of years, then moved to Wagga in February last year and along with PCYC we got pickleball going.
"Every single week we have multiple new people coming along so it's really growing very fast and it's really taken off now.
"It's exponential and we have a lot of sessions there but we haven't got enough capacity there, we can't run some court sessions that we'd like to run and we can't run kids sessions because PCYC has got other stuff going on.
"To have both indoor and outdoor would be amazing and to have more capacity would be fantastic.
"It's such a good opportunity now with building a new facility to get it right and make it really useful to everyone.
"So many people who used to play tennis who don't want to play tennis anymore are playing pickleball with us.
"It's a really good complement to a tennis club."
Pickleball Australia executive officer Brendan Lee is based in Wagga and he has seen firsthand just how fast the sport in growing in the country after rising from being a casual player to now being a pivotal part in how the sport operates.
Lee believes there is great potential for the sport to become extremely popular in the city and said the redevelopment provides the perfect opportunity to build purpose-built courts for pickleball.
"I think we've seen some real success already with how well pickleball has been received at the local PCYC here in Wagga," Lee said.
"There is a really passionate group of pickleballers there that have kind of taken the sport under their wings and really run with it and promoted it well in the community.
"They've been coordinating many sessions down there at PCYC and they are being well received by the community with 20 to 30 participants participating in those sessions.
"In the sport's truest form pickleball is played outdoors on a hard court surface, in Australia due to our climate a lot of people like playing indoors which is great and fantastic.
"But in it's truest form it should be played outdoors on a hard court and I think we have an opportunity to do that in Wagga.
"I think if that opportunity did come to fruition then we'd see many more people take up the sport and many more options for pickleball to be played at times where it can't currently be played at the PCYC due to demands from other sports.
"I think the addition of outdoor permanent pickleball courts in Wagga would be a great addition and would be very well utilised by the community."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.