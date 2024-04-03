Better bus stop access for Riverina residents as $1.6 million boost announced

Disability access to public transport across the Riverina is set to improve after a $1.6 million funding boost was announced in Wagga this week.
On Wednesday, regional transport minister Jenny Aitchison met with Wagga mayor Dallas Tout at a Kooringal bus stop to announce the funding for more accessible infrastructure for regional communities across the state.
$192,500 will be invested in the Riverina with a total of eight new accessible bus shelters set to go up in the Wagga, Leeton, Griffith, Cootamundra-Gundagai and Murrumbidgee local government areas, will benefit from additional funding.
The Riverina funding will also fund 11 projects upgrading infrastructure to comply with the disability discrimination act, with all of these works taking place in the Griffith and Cootamundra-Gundagai local government areas.
This project funding will facilitate the installation of tactile ground surface indicators, security lighting, improved kerbside access, better timetable boards and new bus stop seating.
The local projects are part of some 149 new regional bus stop improvement programs being rolled out under the Country Passenger Transport Infrastructure Scheme.
Wagga mayor Dallas Tout welcomed news the city will receive $20,000 to construct a new accessible bus shelter on Chaston Street.
"We thank the state government for their contribution to our public transport infrastructure," Cr Tout said.
The mayor said the funds will "encourage an increase in usage of public transport in the city."
"In addition, the inclusion of accessibility features under this funding will encourage broader use of the stop.
"The addition of bus shelters throughout regional NSW encourages the take-up of public transport as the shelters provide a safe and comfortable waiting place for passengers."
In some regional communities, new funding from the NSW Labor Government will allow new bus stop shelters to be built to provide better comfort, security and weather protection to public transport users.
A full list of councils and the funding amounts they've received can be found on the Transport for NSW website.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison said the Labor government's investment in regional bus stops and shelters will improve access for those with disability and mobility issues as they head to work, school, the shops, health care and social events.
"Senior citizens, parents using prams and the community at-large will also benefit from the upgrades this funding is delivering," Ms Aitchison said.
She thanked all councils that applied for funding.
"They share our passion for improved public transport infrastructure in regional NSW," she said.
Wagga MP Joe McGirr welcomed the Chaston Street bus shelter funding as a "good start" but hopes there will be more to come down the track.
"I hope this will be a program of ongoing improvements to our public transport network," Dr McGirr said.
Noting Wagga's target population of 100,000 in the coming decades, he said there will likely be an increasing demand for bus services to enable people to move efficiently around a busy city.
"Now is the time to begin the implementation of better facilities and get feedback on how to improve our local bus services such as through the government's recent bus passenger forums and consultation," Dr McGirr said.
"Generally, regional communities across the state will benefit from better transport services so I welcome the government's investment in this area and look forward to further improvements to encourage more people on to public transport."
