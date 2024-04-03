Tool to help residents report intent to burn as fire danger period ends

As the bush fire danger period closes, the MIA RFS is urging residents to utilise a new online tool to report plans to burn.
From April 1 fire permits will no longer be required for the local government areas of Carrathool, Griffith, Hay, Leeton, Murrumbidgee and Narrandera.
Although permits are no longer required, residents still need to notify neighbouring land owners and local fire authorities before burning.
Now a new tool is allowing residents to use their desktops or phones to lodge their notifications of planned hazard reductions or burn offs, saving phone calls to the station for emergencies.
Acting operational officer level two of the MIA RFS Issac Lee is encouraging more residents utilise the portal to assist with their operations.
"It came out last season but unfortunately we haven't had many people use it so far," officer Lee said.
"We would really like to see an uptake this time around, especially as we enter the cooler months.
"We hope this will become a new standard for those looking to notify us of intentions to burn," he said.
"That way if an emergency does arise at a certain location, we can check that location in our system to see if there were plans of a fire in that area which will then help us with our response."
NSW RFS Inspector Scott Connor said by using the new tool, users can help prevent unnecessary calls.
"If fire services know about it, it can help prevent unnecessary emergency calls and firefighters from being responded," he said.
Inspector Connor said while landholders are encouraged to reduce fuel loads on their property, it is imperative that it is done so safely and legally.
"Before lighting any fire you need to have adequately prepared fire breaks and have firefighting equipment on hand to ensure fire does not escape," he said.
The tool can be accessed at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/notify
