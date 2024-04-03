'I loved it': Talented cricketer recounts enjoyable first season in Sydney

Talented Wagga cricketer Jake Scott says he loved his first full season playing in Sydney after showing plenty of promise with Penrith in the NSW Premier Cricket competition.
The South Wagga junior made the move to the harbour city in the lead-up to the 2023-24 season and said he thoroughly enjoyed his first full campaign in Sydney.
"It was fantastic, I loved it," Scott said.
"It was really good and just the exposure to the players you are playing around, the grounds you are playing at and the coaches you are exposed to, especially at Penrith but also at NSW too.
"Penrith has supported me a lot this year and also in the pathways system in NSW they've helped a lot with me moving from the country and getting me in there for training.
"I can't thank them enough and same with Penrith, they've dealt with me really well this year and managed me as I've just picked up bowling pace.
"It's probably been a disappointing season results wise, but I've loved every bit of it to be honest, it was really good."
Scott has found himself playing alongside some experienced names at Penrith in the first grade side and he believed he's learnt a lot off them this past season.
"I think my knowledge around the game has definitely improved a lot," he said.
"Having some experienced players such as Ryan Gibson, Brent Williams and Tyran Liddiard at the club, I really bounce a lot of ideas off them and Brent has probably been my main mentor this season.
"He's scored a bucket-load of runs this season and I batted with him for a full session at Mosman and he made 170.
"It was probably the best 170 I've ever seen in my life and it's unbelievable how he plays his cricket.
"The most I've learnt about is the way to go about an innings and figuring out my own game and what preparation works for me.
"I think I've fallen into the trap in previous years of hitting as many balls as you want, but if you don't have purpose then there's no point in doing that.
"You need to figure out what works for you and then just rinse and repeat, you are going to get the results sooner or later."
Penrith's season finished less than a month ago, however Scott revealed he's already begun on his preparation for the upcoming pre-season that will begin officially in the coming months.
"I've started on my physical prep," he said.
"I probably gave myself about a week off and then I was back into my running and conditioning stuff in the gym.
"I'm running roughly about three or four times a week and then I'm in the gym two times and then alternate.
"I'll probably have a bit of downtime, I had a pretty big season I think I played around 40 games and by the end of it I was pretty much cooked with all the travelling.
"I probably won't pick up a bat for a month or two, but I'll just chill out and play some golf and get the body right that's the main thing.
"I was pretty happy with how I was performing with my body this year, there were no major injuries.
"But for this next upcoming season and trying to be the complete cricketer in my eyes I want to be with my pace bowling, batting and fielding, I've got to be physically fit for all that.
"So there'll be a big emphasis on running in this off-season."
