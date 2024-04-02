'Extremely dangerous': Man blasted for braving house fire with a hose

Two Wagga residents have been left looking for accommodation after a house fire on Wednesday morning.
A Mount Austin home has suffered extensive damage after a blaze broke out in the premises about 7.35am.
"We received multiple calls to a house fire [on Gowrie Parade]," Turvey Park Fire and Rescue station manager Jeff Edwards said.
"It was really close to the [Turvey Park Station], so when we left there we could see smoke issuing straight away."
Mr Edwards said due to concern, they asked for an extra fire truck to assist them.
"On arrival, there was smoke and flames issuing out the front window," he said.
"One occupant, a female had left the premises."
But Mr Edwards raised considerable concern at finding a male occupant still inside the premises fighting the fire.
"He was inside the house with a hose, trying to extinguish the blaze," he said.
"That is extremely dangerous to his own health, considering he was in his night wear and had no protection whatsoever.
"We evacuated both those people from the premises and made entry to the house."
Firefighters found the blaze taking hold in the lounge room, but managed to contain it to that room and bring it under control in a matter of minutes.
However, Mr Edwards it took closer to 40 minutes before firefighters were satisfied the fire was out.
"We had to rip out all the furnishings from the lounge room to make sure the fire was completely extinguished.
"The house did suffer smoke damage throughout the rest of the premises."
Mr Edwards said crews conducted a search and rescue to ensure no further persons were inside the house.
He said the premises was also home to four dogs and one cat.
"They are all safe at the back of the [premises]," he said.
"The male occupant has now organised to get them all looked after, which is good."
Mr Edwards said crews isolated the gas and electricity and are now working to identify the cause of the blaze.
He said while the place has not been completely destroyed, it will take some time before it is liveable again.
"We now need to find emergency accommodation for the people who live in the house," he said.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said paramedics attended the blaze and treated two people at the scene, including a man in his 30s, but no one was hospitalised.
