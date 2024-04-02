MPs react as new report into underground powerlines released

Riverina MPs have weighed in on the findings of an inquiry on the feasibility of undergrounding major powerlines projects.
Wagga MP Joe McGirr welcomed the findings and recommendations in a new report by the Select Committee investigating the feasibility of undergrounding infrastructure for renewable energy infrastructure.
Among the nine recommendations in that report, handed down last week, the committee called for the state government to commission an independent assessment into the cost and benefits of undergrounding transmission infrastructure technology.
Dr McGirr welcomed that recommendation, even if it has come too late.
"All along, communities badly affected by the HumeLink project have called for the power lines to be undergrounded, but those appeals fell on deaf ears," Dr McGirr said.
"That was symptomatic of the failed so-called consultation with affected residents in which their views were largely ignored."
The committee also recommended the department of planning amend its processes to ensure "genuine and ongoing community engagement in the preparation of an environmental impact statement."
Dr McGirr said that was also a positive sign.
"I'm pleased the committee found transmission providers and Energy Co should have improved their consultation when performing environmental impact assessments," he said.
He said the poor consultation meant the developers failed to gain the social licence needed to make renewables infrastructure successful, while there was also a failure to account for environmental impacts and costs to consumers.
"Our state - and in particular the landowners in the path of renewable energy infrastructure - have been let down by a poor regulatory system and now many people in my electorate are left to carry the burden," he said.
In Recommendation 6, the report also called on the NSW Government to work with Transgrid and EnergyCo to look at a "hybrid approach" for transmission infrastructure projects and consider ways to better support underground transmission "to address sensitive wherever possible."
It also called on the state government to ensure the public is properly informed about future projects, and is provided with such information as the need for infrastructure, the cost benefits of undergrounding to overheating to "support an informed discourse on the topic."
Dr McGirr said the report goes some way to redressing the failures of the past.
"It acknowledges points we have been making all along and confirms that undergrounding should be a part of our energy mix going forward," he said.
"Although this report does not address the challenge of HumeLink, and many will be disappointed, it does at least progress the debate by acknowledging the potential role and feasibility of undergrounding.
"Had the developers opened their minds to undergrounding, these projects might be sailing ahead with the enthusiastic support of local communities, not with their bitter opposition."
However, Wagga-based MLC Wes Fang took issue with Recommendation 6 after an amendment to specifically include the social and agricultural impacts as valid justifications for considering undergrounding were narrowly defeated.
But he noted the final report does contain a reference to "visual or agricultural impacts".
Mr Fang also took issue that the committee failed to adopt a recommendation calling on Transgrid to "urgently reassess the HumeLink project", including looking at alternative construction methods and a "wider definition of the projects costs to include social, community and future factors."
Dr McGirr agreed with Mr Fang's call for a full reassessment.
"Renewable energy is a good thing, but it must be affordable both personally and financially for consumers and most importantly, those in the path of infrastructure must be listened to and their concerns acted upon," he said.
"If developers want the social licence their projects need to succeed, they must earn it, not force their will upon people, so I'm looking forward to pressing governments and industry to act upon the findings in this report and get it right in the future."
Transgrid acknowledged the findings and recommendations of the committee, with a spokesperson saying the company takes seriously its obligation to affected communities and individuals.
"Transgrid remains steadfastly committed to engagement with communities and landowners who are impacted by major energy infrastructure projects which are critical to realising the Commonwealth and NSW governments' clean energy vision," a Transgrid spokesperson said.
"[This company] has worked closely with the Australian Energy Infrastructure Commissioner, IAP2, independent community and landowner advocates, and the broader community over the last two years to continuously improve our engagement."
The spokesperson promised that Transgrid would "continue to work with communities, landowners, regulators and governments ...[as it seeks to] collectively find solutions to balance local impacts, community benefits, consumer costs, time constraints, network resilience, and supply reliability."
The company has drawn criticism from parts of the community over an apparent lack of consultation on HumeLink, however the spokesperson said it is already carrying out "extensive consultation" in the interest of those likely to be affected.
"The HumeLink team is progressing negotiations with landowners and, to date, has achieved 164 agreements or 63.3 per cent in principle.
"In March 2023 the team achieved 89 agreements 34.4 per cent in principle. "
The Transgrid spokesperson said compulsory acquisition powers are "only used as a last resort."
"We look forward to continuing to work with all parties to find fair and equitable solutions to enabling the clean energy transition with a minimum of impact to communities," the spokesperson said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.