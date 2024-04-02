Sophie Fawns won't forget her roots, in fact she's working to remember them

Sophie Fawns proved that a girl from Wagga can make it to Super Netball, and she wants to make sure the next generation knows they can too.
Returning home this Easter, she ran several clinics across the region in both Collingullie and Wagga.
The NSW Swifts shooter said she wants to maintain a strong relationship with her home town as she progresses through her career.
"It was my idea to go out into the clubs," Fawns said.
"I think it's really important that I'm able to use my platform and my knowledge to be able to give back to the community.
"I think coming from Wagga and living in the Big Smoke now, it's so important for me to go around to these country kids who don't get the same opportunity that city kids do in terms of getting access to coaches or players, so I wanted to give back in that sense."
Offering her time to juniors across the region this weekend, Fawns said she is pleased to see more high level exposure in the Riverina.
Admitting it would have been nice to see the Swifts arrive in town this pre-season, she was glad to know the Giants and Melbourne Mavericks travelled down.
Far enough from the major cities that access to elite games doesn't come easy, Fawns was thrilled to know local players got to watch top players.
"Wagga is far enough away that kids aren't able to come to games frequently and they're not able to access players, so I think it's really good in terms of being able to have that visibility," she said.
Opening her clinics to players from across the region and not just locked into one club was important.
It wasn't just the children who were enjoying themselves though, but Fawns too.
Once over the initial shock of working with a professional netballer, Fawns said the junior athletes were eager to impress and ready to show off their new skills.
With less than two weeks before the Super Netball season starts, Fawns won't be back in town for a while.
Eager for her own season to begin, she is hoping to find more success on court in 2024.
"I'm so excited for the season to start," she said.
"I feel like with everything that happened with contracts in the first part of pre-season, to be able to get to play netball now and showcase what we've been working, on all the changes in the league, I think it's going to be a really exciting year."
NSW Swifts begin their 2024 Super Netball campaign on Saturday April 14 against Sunshine Coast Lightning.
