Hawks expected to be close to full-strength for opening round of the season

ALL of East Wagga-Kooringal's key recruits are set to play against Coleambally on Saturday.
The Hawks will open their campaign under new coach Jake Barrett with a clash against the Blues at Gumly Oval.
Experienced defender Trent Garner looms as the only major out as he recovers from a hamstring injury that kept him out of both of the Hawks' pre-season trial games.
Garner may still play but the Hawks are certainly prepared to take a cautious approach.
"He reaggravated it before the North Albury trial and we've just been playing it safe," Barrett said of Garner's injury.
"Just because I think he'll be a major part for us and we don't want to be risking anything there.
"Like everyone's seen, especially in the Farrer League, depth is something that has always hurt teams in the Farrer. To be able to make sure you've got a fully fit side for the majority of the year is vital.
"It's probably what helped get the Jets to where they got to last year because everyone stayed fit and healthy for the majority of the year."
Dylan Morton missed the Hawks' second trial against Turvey Park but will play against Coleambally on Saturday.
After missing a large chunk of last season, Barrett is champing at the bit to run out for his first game since round 16 last year, in what will be his first game in charge of the Hawks.
New recruits Jerry Maslin, Luke Gerhard and Mason Dryburgh will also line-up.
With so many new and talented players, Barrett warned that it may take some time for the Hawks to click.
"I reckon our best footy will be in the second half of the year," he said.
"I think we'll play some good footy early on as well but I think though with myself coming in, I've changed a few things and not that we've completely thrown everything out but I've got a game plan in place that myself and LG have put in place and we're going to take some time adapting to that.
"We've already seen that in the first couple of trial games where there's been things pop up in footage that boys are not getting confused with but it's just new to them so we're still adapting to those changes and the way the set-ups and structures are.
"It's going to be unreal this weekend trying again because we haven't had a full team yet."
A severely undermanned Hawks team copped a hiding from Ovens and Murray League club North Albury in their opening trial hit-out. They then went down to Turvey Park narrowly in their second trial.
"I was a bit disappointed with the North Albury trial. We had 12 of our starters out, which is fine, there was two weddings on, we just wanted to put these things in place that we've been training for all pre-season but to do it against Turvey was really good," Barrett said.
"And there is still a lot of things when you look back over the tape where we fell apart a couple of times.
"Overall, the majority of it was really good but there was just a few things that we've been working on over the last couple of weeks that hopefully we can put in place for Coly this weekend."
