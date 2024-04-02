Kooringal skipper makes move to CAW after signing with St Patrick's

Kooringal captain and star all-rounder Sam Gainsford has signed with St Patrick's for the 2024-25 Cricket Albury-Wodonga season.
Gainsford departs the Colts after two seasons and despite being hampered by injuries during his time in the Wagga Cricket competition, he quickly made a sizeable impression.
Last season he was named Riverina captain despite having yet played a game in the region and he recently claimed the first grade batting award at the Brian Lawrence Medal night.
Gainsford's departure will leave quite the hole in the Colts' batting lineup as he finished the recent season having scored 531 runs at average of 53.1.
That was highlighted by an incredible knock of 144no in their round 13 win over South Wagga.
The all-rounder also managed to take 16 wickets this past season at an average of 16.56 which helped him clean-sweep the batting, bowling and all-rounder awards at the Colts' recent presentation night.
Gainsford will link up with Riverina teammates Liam Scammell and Dean Nicholson at St Patrick's who are coming off a season where they finished eighth on the ladder with a 10-10 record.
He is the latest Wagga Cricket talent set to test himself in the Border competition following the moves from Josh Staines and Brad McMillan who played with Belvoir and Albury this past season.
