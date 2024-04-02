Bombers set to be without key defender for opening part of the season

MARRAR will be without key defender Liam James for the start of the Farrer League season.
James, who was the Bombers' vice-captain last season, will miss at least the first six weeks of the competition due to his upcoming wedding and honeymoon.
James has been the full-back in the Farrer League Team of the Year for two of the past three seasons, while he played centre-half-forward in their 2022 premiership year.
So his loss will be felt early, particularly with Marrar facing a tough start to the Farrer League season.
The 25-year-old said he intends to return should the Bombers still want him.
"I'm getting married at the start of the season so I really just wanted to enjoy that, then we're going overseas over to Europe for a few weeks," James explained.
"You only do it once so I want to enjoy it and then get back and start to hook in.
"I trained and did the pre-season and I'll stay fit the whole time and once I get back, I'll see how we're looking.
"I'm happy to come back and play if they need me, if not, and they find someone and he's going well, I'm happy to enjoy the year and do a bit of travel.
"But if it's the middle of winter and they're struggling to find another key position player, I'm happy to come back."
Marrar coach Cal Gardner insisted they will be happy to welcome James back mid-season.
"We wish LJ all the best with his wedding and honeymoon," Gardner said.
"We certainly look forward to his return.
"LJ's been an important part of our team for the last few years, he's a leader at the club so we'll miss him but we look forward to getting him back towards the middle of the year."
Connor Willis and Cane Graetz shape as replacement options at full-back for the Bombers.
Willis played some key roles in defence last season, while Graetz has played a number of lock-down roles in the past and is quite versatile.
A couple of younger players are also options in defence but will miss the start of the season due to injury.
Also likely to miss Saturday's season opener against Temora is Bryce Mann.
Mann, who was named on a half-back flank in the Farrer League Team of the Year last season, is facing a race against time to be right after battling a groin injury.
Gardner said the Bombers otherwise look to be full-strength.
"We did have a couple of little niggles in the pre-season but the boys seem to be getting their bodies right for the right time," Gardner said.
Marrar expect a strong crowd at Langtry Oval on Saturday with the club holding a past players and life member's day to coincide with the round one clash against Temora.
The Bombers are encouraging as many past players as possible to attend the day.
The clash looms as one of the more intriguing games of the opening round with both clubs set to unveil a host of quality new recruits.
