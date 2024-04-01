McKay makes a big impression in sensational SANFL debut performance

EX-Narrandera footballer Luke McKay has made a stunning debut in the South Australian National Football League (SANFL).
McKay kicked 5.2 in his SANFL debut for Woodville-West Torrens in their 64-point win over West Adelaide on Friday.
It was the 27-year-old's first game since making the move to Adelaide after three years at Narrandera.
McKay not only finished the day with five goals but had 23 disposals, five marks and three tackles.
It was a good day for the Eagles and new coach Sam Jacobs as they ran out convincing winners 20.13 (133) to 10.9 (69) at Maughan Thiem Kia Oval.
McKay made a big impact in the Riverina League during his time in the competition, winning three best and fairests at Narrandera.
There was a strong Riverina flavour on the opposing team on Friday with Leeton's Lucas Meline the best of the West Adelaide boys, gathering 16 disposals and laying five tackles.
Earlier in the day, Rhys Mooney kicked three goals in his first game for West Adelaide in the reserves.
Brad Ashcroft kicked four goals in the reserves for North Adelaide in their win over Central District, while Luke Fellows hd 29 touches.
