'It's about time': life-long Kangaroo midcourter joins Farrer League rivals

They were left without a centre after losing playing coach Sharnie McLean, but Northern Jets are very happy with their newest midcourter.
In a move that has been on the cards for several years, Meg Reinhold will wear the teal dress for the first time.
The six-time Farrer League team of the year player said she has no bad blood towards her junior club, but that the move to Jets made sense.
A centre staple for Temora since 2014, Reinhold is excited to be joining her partner Jack Fisher at the club.
"I haven't been playing with my partner for a while now, so it made sense to move to the Jets," Reinhold said.
"It's been a while coming, we've been together for a while now, and he [Fisher] is obviously the president so he wasn't going to move.
"It's about time I was coming over."
Settling into the club with no issues, Reinhold has jumped head first into the Jets this year.
She even took to the football field in both her, and the club's, first season playing in the Southern NSW Women's League.
While the decision to play football was a last minute one, she said it has helped in getting to know players around the club better.
She said the atmosphere across both clubs are similar, and it hasn't taken long to settle with the Jets.
Football, she said, also helped get her first meeting with Temora done.
"It's been really nice, I already had connections with the Jets because we've been together for a while, but it's nice to make those connections over on the netball side," she said.
"It was kind of a last minute thing to play footy but it was nice to meet the girls that way, and it just flowed into netball which was good.
"I played Temora when we versed in footy, and I feel like that's a lot worse, at least there is no tackling in netball.
"I'm excited to play them, there is a bit of a rivalry and that could be interesting."
With her sisters again lining up for Temora's A grade side, she is looking forward to playing against them for the first time.
Under the guidance of new coach Alice Clark, Reinhold said the team has come together well ahead of this weekend's round one game.
With teams finalised in the last week, she is pleased with what she has seen at training so far.
Plenty of new faces join the side this year, including several players moving up from A reserve.
"It's been nice playing under Alice, she's doing a great job," Reinhold said.
"We had a little intraclub match on Thursday night which was good to have a little hit out.
"Alice is doing a terrific job, it'll be interesting to see how we go."
Anticipating the team can return to finals this year, from a personal view Reinhold doesn't have any set goals for the year.
Coming against The Rock-Yerong Creek in round one this Saturday, she is ready for the season to get under way.
"It'll be nice to see where we are at together as a team and it will be interesting to see how other teams go," she said.
