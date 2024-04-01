Clifton and Groves to reunite for Crows' season opener against Narrandera

LEETON-Whitton coach Tom Groves will reunite with his best mate Ben Clifton in the opening round of the Riverina League.
Clifton will make a one-off appearance for the Crows in the round one showdown against Narrandera at Leeton Showground.
Clifton is an accomplished footballer, having played 110 game VFL games for Coburg, where he is a life member. He has spent the past eight years at Goulburn Valley League club Seymour, including some time as coach.
Clifton has signed at Pyramid Hill in the Loddon Valley League for this season but will line-up at the Crows first despite both competitions' round one fixtures falling on the same day.
The opportunity to play alongside Groves again got Clifton to the Crows for the day.
"He's my best mate. He wanted to come in and play a game," Groves explained.
"We went to school together and we moved to Melbourne together to play at Coburg and were housemates the whole time we were there.
"They (Pyramid Hill) start the same week but he's going to come to us first. It won't change how many points he is for them so it doesn't really matter too much for him."
Groves expects Clifton, a regular Goulburn Valley League representative player, to play predominantly forward while also spending time in the midfield.
He believes Clifton's appearance can benefit the Crows on a number of levels, most importantly being to achieve a win over Narrandera on Saturday week.
"I suppose you're bringing in an experienced player, he's played a good level of footy so hopefully the young fellas learn something and it ticks a couple of boxes," he said.
"It's a pretty crucial one early on, I suppose. Early wins are the key, especially when injuries accumulate during the year. Early wins are the key while you're healthy."
Groves said 'at this stage' Clifton was the only extra addition to the Crows' team for the round one clash against Narrandera.
The Crows' only two wins last year game against the Eagles, their near neighbour.
Leeton-Whitton have played two trial games, beating Jerilderie and then a loss to Northern Jets.
New recruit Charlie McAdam was best for the Crows' in the game against the Jets.
"We got exactly what I wanted to get out of it," Groves said.
