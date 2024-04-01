Close call: Burning Riverina home saved by alert passerby walking the dog

Good observation and quick thinking from a dog walker has saved a Lockhart home from being destroyed by fire.
The Lockhart Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) brigade responded to an emergency call about a house fire on Brookong Street shortly after 8pm on Sunday.
The call came from a passerby, who heard a smoke alarm and saw smoke coming from an unoccupied house.
Emergency services gained access and extinguished the blaze which was came from a bathroom vent.
"It was very fortunate that the person walking their dog saw what they did, and were able to call emergency services, and they got there quickly and got it under control and out," FRNSW zone commander Stewart Alexander said.
"A fortunate outcome despite a bit of damage that would have happened inside."
The occupants returned home within 90 minutes, and the home was handed back to them.
Police and ambulance also arrived on the scene.
However, nobody was injured, and the incident is not being treated as suspicious.
Mr Alexander says that the close call is a reminder of the "vital importance of having working smoke alarms" and calling triple zero to notify emergency services.
