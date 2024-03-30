The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Council worker who crashed his grader into fire truck has sentence delayed

By Court
March 31 2024 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Richard John Mazurak
Richard John Mazurak

A Corowa council worker who had a bellyful of beer when he crashed a grader into a tanker at a grass fire in the town will be assessed for non-jail sentencing options.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.