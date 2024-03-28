Man scales roof of Lake Albert home in bid to outrun police

A man who allegedly fled from officers on foot, and a woman were before the courts on Thursday after they were arrested at a Lake Albert home for several alleged fraud offences.
On Tuesday, officers from the Riverina Police District Proactive Crime Team received a report of a fraud at a retail outlet at East Wagga.
Prior to that, between Tuesday, February 27, and Tuesday, March 26, detectives from Cumberland Police Area Command commenced an investigation into the activities of a 31-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, who were identified as allegedly being involved in several fraud incidents across the Sydney and Newcastle areas.
Following a joint investigation, about 11am on Wednesday, police went to a house in Angel Place, Lake Albert where a 31-year-old man allegedly fled from officers on foot before scaling the roof of a nearby house.
He was arrested a short time later.
A 25-year-old woman was then located inside and arrested without incident.
Police executed a search warrant at the house and allegedly located a large quantity of electrical equipment and paperwork connected to multiple fraud matters.
Officers also seized a white Subaru WRX sedan.
Inquiries revealed the car was reported stolen from Marrickville on March 16 and a small-calibre handgun was found during a search of the vehicle, police said.
Inquiries continue in relation to the vehicle and the firearm, which will be subject to forensic examination and ballistic testing.
The pair were taken to Wagga Police Station where the man was charged with nine offences;
The woman was also charged with nine offences;
The offences allegedly occurred at East Wagga, Castle Hill, Manly, Mereweather, Bankstown Newcastle East and Rutherford.
They pair were both refused bail to appear before Wagga Local Court on Thursday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.