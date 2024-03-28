The Daily Advertiser
Man scales roof of Lake Albert home in bid to outrun police

Taylor Dodge
Taylor Dodge
March 28 2024 - 4:31pm
A man and woman who were arrested in Lake Albert have appeared in court. File picture
A man and woman who were arrested in Lake Albert have appeared in court. File picture

A man who allegedly fled from officers on foot, and a woman were before the courts on Thursday after they were arrested at a Lake Albert home for several alleged fraud offences.

Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

