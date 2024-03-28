All aboard: Budget airline launches new way to book Albury flights

Bonza has unveiled another way to book flights in and out of Albury.
From Wednesday, March 27, Border residents can book flights on the budget carrier's new website, flybonza.com.
Via the website, customers can also purchase holiday bundles which include flights, bag, accommodation, and optional travel insurance, car hire or airport transfers.
Bonza chief executive Tim Jordan said the new website complemented the Fly Bonza app and gave customers more choice.
"We've listened to our customers and their feedback was that not everyone wants to book via the app," he said.
"So we've created a user-friendly website meaning even more Aussies can take advantage of our low-cost airfares on 36 routes to 21 destinations.
"We understand that some customers prefer to book online, so introducing this easy-to-use website as a digital companion to our Fly Bonza app allows us to reach many more travellers who have yet to experience Bonza.
"We're still encouraging customers to download and use the Fly Bonza app as it's still the only way to check in, retrieve your boarding pass, buy food and drink from our All Aussie menu and enjoy many entertainment options while onboard."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.