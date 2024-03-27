Riverina hit and run accused released under strict bail conditions

A man charged with the hit and run death of a cyclist in the Riverina this week has been ordered to steer clear of international departure zones after he was released on strict bail conditions this week.
Parkes resident Maurice Bopp, 39, appeared via video link in the Wagga Local Court on Wednesday on one count of failing to stop and assist after a vehicle impact causing death over an accident in the region's north on Monday.
Emergency services were called to Henry Lawson Way at Glenelg, approximately 19km north-west of Grenfell, around 11.10am on Monday, following reports a cyclist had been found unconscious.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the 67-year-old cyclist but he died at the scene.
The NSW Police Crash Investigation Unit, with assistance from police detectives commenced an investigation into the man's death under Strike Force Goobragandra.
Following inquiries, Bopp was arrested during a traffic stop south of Forbes just before 3.30pm on Tuesday and conveyed to Grenfell Police Station where he was charged over the incident.
Police allege Bopp drove an Isuzu truck at the time the cyclist was struck and fatally injured.
On Wednesday, documents tendered to the Wagga Court revealed Bopp was allegedly driving an Izusu Rigid Truck between 8.15am and 8.20am on Monday March 25 when it was involved in an impact occasioning the death of the man.
Police allege Bopp "failed to stop and give any assistance that may be necessary and in his... power to give."
The court heard Bopp is a permanent resident who has lived in Australia since coming out from the Cook Islands with his stepmother at the age of five.
The police prosecutor said there is a possibility of further charges once the circumstances surrounding the incident become clearer.
The court heard Bopp has no traffic record on file and that there was currently nothing to stop him from continuing to drive.
The police prosecutor also requested the matter be relocated to Young Local Court, as the incident was halfway between that town and Cowra.
No pleas have been entered at this point in time.
Magistrate Rebecca Hosking granted Bopp strict bail conditions, including that he reside at a Parkes address and report to Parkes Police Station daily between 6am and 8pm.
Bopp was also ordered not to enter any international departure point at airports or other ports.
The matter was adjourned to Young Local Court on May 1.
