Hart out to extend run in Riverina Championships with Brooklyn Bridge

Cameron Hart is looking to add another Riverina Championships win to his resume.
The former Junee reinsman won his first group one race in the concept's inaugural running in 2021 and has only gone on to bigger and better things.
He's since won some of Australasia's biggest races, including an Inter Dominion Pacing Final as well as the New Zealand Cup last year.
Hart has claimed a Riverina Championships Final win in each of the three seasons to date and is looking to make it four with Brooklyn Bridge on Sunday.
After winning the Regional Championships Riverina Final last May, Brooklyn Bridge won the fastest of the two entires and geldings heats at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday.
Hart continues to be impressed with the five-year-old.
"He's always had a lot of promise, and obviously won the big race down here for Blake and Ellen (Jones) and has gone up to Sydney, raced through his grades and got a bit stronger with a bit harder racing," Hart said.
"He's going really well."
Hart made a trip home for the Riverina Championships heats on Tuesday but it wasn't all plain sailing.
A truck fire on the Hume Highway added more than an hour to his trip and forced him to miss his drive on Ideal In Dreams in the first of the mares heats.
However after sitting on the highway for around 90 minutes he arrived in plenty of time to win through to the entires and geldings final with Brooklyn Bridge.
"It was a bit of a slow day but he went super and he's a really classy horse," Hart said.
"He's gone through the grades really nicely in Sydney in the past season and looks pretty hard to beat in the final."
After beating stablemate My Ultimate Snowy by 8.9 metres in his heat, Hart then qualified the third of Jarrod Alchin's hopefuls Missed The Truth.
He finished a head away from Luke McCarthy's Don Hugo.
Hart thought there was plenty of merit in the run but conceded he'll stick with Brooklyn Bridge for the $100,000 final.
"He went awesome, just went down a head and it was really only a sprint home," Hart said.
"We went super."
Due to the conditions of the race all of the best performers from the two heats are set to start from the back row.
Hart believes it adds plenty of intrigue.
"He's going to have a bit of a bad draw but he's got that class and he's a versatile horse too," he said.
"He's very strong and he's very quick so we've got options with him."
