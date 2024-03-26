'Frankly terrifying': Rail concern amid calls for Wagga bypass clarity

Wagga's elected leaders have backed a call to identify an alternative Inland Rail route as construction works on a route through the city loom ever closer.
The Inland Rail is a 1600km freight railway linking Melbourne and Brisbane, which will run through Wagga, in an effort to take freight off roads.
Less than 12 months before major works are slated to begin in Wagga on the Albury to Illabo section of that project, councillors have issued a unanimous call to state and federal governments to identify and gazette a future bypass.
The motion put forward Cr Richard Foley at Monday's council meeting and endorsed unanimously by his fellow councillors demands federal Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Catherine King and NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison identify and preserve a bypass easement.
The motion also noted an independent review of the federal government's Inland Rail project, conducted by Dr Kerry Schott, recommended a bypass easement be preserved for future use.
The looming project has caused much public concern amid fears of increased pressure on level crossings and increased noise levels and vibrations as more freight trains travel through the city.
With a projection Wagga could reach a population of 100,000 by 2038, community members are worried the project could have lasting ramifications for the livability of the city.
Wagga was originally not guaranteed a place on the Inland Rail route, as recently recalled by former mayor Greg Conkey, with an alternative set to pass through the region east of Narrandera.
After strong lobbying by Mr Conkey and others, Wagga eventually secured a place on the route.
But Mick Henderson has now criticised former councillors, saying they should have put more work into securing a bypass route for the city, especially noting many years have passed since then.
"This should have been thought of a long time ago... and here we are bang, we have to virtually accept it now," he said.
Cr Henderson said while he is "fully supportive" of the project, council "should have been more proactive eight-10 years ago" when there was still time and called for a rail and truck bypass.
"We need to bypass both," he said.
Noting the many unresolved issues around the Inland Rail project through Wagga and the relatively short time before major construction begins, deputy mayor Amelia Parkins said it was "frankly terrifying."
"The fact we are hearing construction on the Inland Rail is about to start [around here], despite not having approval... and that a bunch of issues have not yet been resolved, it's frankly terrifying," Cr Parkins said.
She also agreed that a rail bypass "should have been part of the original scope" and that "strategically it is critical for the future success of Wagga".
But Cr Parkins defended the council's current track record on strategic planning.
"We've shown quite clearly this term of council is committed to strategic and not reactive planning, something I'm very proud of," she said.
"We've prioritised completing some key strategic documents like the housing strategy and the CBD masterplan."
As the Wagga construction phase draws near, Cr Parkins reassured residents.
"I just want to give a commitment to the community that until a shovel is in the ground, I and I believe all the other councillors too, are going to keep pushing for a better outcome for the city of Wagga," she said.
Cr Foley observed the Inland Rail project will become a "red hot political issue" at the next federal election slated to occur in 2025.
"We're going to have some significant disruptions [when construction starts]," he said.
Cr Foley said with roads and bridges closed for extended periods during the construction phase there is going to be a "lot of frustration out there."
He said he will continue to be like a dog with a bone on the matter.
"I certainly won't be relinquishing the bone out of my mouth on this issue. It's something I'll continue to fight for the long haul on this, as will my colleagues," he said.
