Truck driver finds hitchhiker that's 'toadally' unwelcome in Riverina

An alert driver has found an unwanted hitchhiker in the back of his freight truck in Albury.
A juvenile cane toad was located in a bag of waste, captured and reported to authorities.
Murray Local Land Services' Cam Odewahn said experts from Department of Primary Industries verified the species, which was found on Wednesday, March 20, and later euthanised.
"Thanks to the diligence of the local transport driver, we were able to identify and deal with the cane toad very quickly," said Mr Odewahn.
"Cane toads like to hide and can easily go undetected - if you're transporting or receiving goods from an area that is known to have cane toads, keep an eye out for them.
"It is important to know what you are looking for and what to do if you find a stowaway cane toad."
Steps to take include catching and reporting the creature.
Mr Odewahn said identification and early recognition was important to keep cane toads contained and out of the region.
"Whether it's a truck or a ute or any movement where you've been picking up produce or anything that's been in a toad area, check your load," said Mr Odewahn.
"Even if you have been visiting or holidaying in an area with cane toads, it's important to check your vehicle before heading back into NSW.
"They've been known to hide in wheel wells, so be thorough!"
