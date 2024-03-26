The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Truck driver finds hitchhiker that's 'toadally' unwelcome in Riverina

March 26 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The juvenile cane toad contained in a plastic container after being discovered concealed among freight in the back of a truck. Picture supplied
The juvenile cane toad contained in a plastic container after being discovered concealed among freight in the back of a truck. Picture supplied

An alert driver has found an unwanted hitchhiker in the back of his freight truck in Albury.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.