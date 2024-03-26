The Farrer to shut up shop for final leg of major pub renovations

A popular watering hole will close its doors temporarily to undergo a more "family-friendly" makeover.
Work has been under way at the William Farrer Hotel over the last couple of weeks, including the construction of a new children's play area in the courtyard.
The hotel will close its doors on Thursday, April 4, for three weeks to allow for the finishing work to take place.
General manager Gabrielle Clarke said the hotel will reopen just in time for Anzac Day.
"We will be reopening in time for Anzac Day and we will have a Friends at the Farrer just to say thank you to everyone for their support," she said.
Along with the new playground area, there will be a brand new beer garden and terrace area.
"Our lounge bar and main bar are getting a face-lift as well," Miss Clarke said.
The new bistro will also be accompanied by a new-look menu set to impress.
The changes aim to not only keep regulars happy but to also attract more families and visitors.
"We are looking to be a bit more family-friendly and we're looking to branch out more to visitors, workers and regulars," Miss Clarke said.
"We're really excited, I think everyone has been waiting for it to happen.
"We really appreciate everyone's support and it will be really good to be able to get back into things."
In the meantime, Miss Clarke is hoping to see interested residents applying for one of the several job vacancies as they look to recruit ahead of the re-opening.
"We are really encouraging everyone to bring their resumes in and come in and speak with the management team if they are interested in a potential job," Miss Clarke said.
The Victoria Hotel has also been approved for its $2 million makeover which will include new fixtures and fittings and a general allover facelift.
A development application for the works was put before Wagga City Council in November 2023, and was approved last week.
Harvest Hotel owner Fraser Haughton - who owns both hotels - said the main focus is on the William Farrer Hotel.
"The Farrer has an incredible reputation and one of the obvious parts to improve the pub would be to make it family-friendly," he said.
The work set for The Victoria Hotel will be on the back burner for later in the year or early 2025.
