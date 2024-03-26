Local athletes set sights on gold medals at upcoming Academy Games in Wagga

Rising Wagga talents Charlotte Niuila and Ella Rey are hopeful of winning gold medals at the upcoming Academy Games that are being held in the city over April 12-14.
This is the final year of a three-year tenure for the games to be held in Wagga and there are high hopes that the Southern Sports Academy will be able to make the most of their home advantage as they play host to the 11 visiting regional academies from across the state.
Niuila is a promising netball talent and she admitted to having mixed feelings ahead of the games in just a few weeks time.
"Yeah it's very exciting," Niuila said.
"I'm also nervous just to see all the other teams again and having to play against all their strong sides."
Niuila said their netball side is a mix of players from across the region including from Wagga, Griffith, Leeton and Narrandera.
Although coming from different towns, the teenager said she feels quite comfortable with her teammates given they've been given plenty of time to get to know each other.
"We've had a lot of bonding time throughout our training," she said.
"So it's been quite good."
Niuila was predicting that both the Sydney and Hunter academies would be quite strong but was holding out hope they could grab an excellent result.
"Hopefully we go pretty well," she said.
"It'll be very hard since our team is shorter compared to all the city girls.
"But I'm sure we'll give it a good crack and since it's our last home games we are definitely aiming for gold."
She participated in the games last year and agreed there were a couple of key benefits from having prior experience at the higher level.
"Oh yeah definitely," she said.
"It shows us how we can adjust our game to play against girls that are that experienced and skilled.
"Then knowing what I'm going to go through throughout the weekend is pretty good and leads to not being as nervous this year."
Niuila has been part of a couple of different representative teams in recent weeks including playing for a Wagga under 23's side over the weekend in addition to her recent selection in the under 17's NSW Tonga Netball team.
She said it was a huge honour to be named in the Tonga side and revealed they've got a couple of upcoming competitions.
"Yeah it's really good," she said.
"Knowing that I get to represent my culture and learn more about it, it's pretty good.
"There's a Pacific Games that we play against all the Pacific Islands like Samoa, Cook Islands and Fiji.
"We play against those sides in September for three days and then we've also got a short carnival on Anzac Day.
"It's called the Mo'onia Gerrard Netball Cup and we play all those teams again."
Rey is entering her second games as part of the hockey academy and strangely enough she played a part in Illawarra's successful campaign last year.
After tasting success in a sense with a different academy, Rey was hopeful of again winning a gold medal but this time with her home team.
"Yeah definitely," Rey said.
"I think we've been working really hard in training this year and that's what we are aiming for, a gold medal for our home team.
"We'll definitely aim for it and see how we go."
Like the netball squad, the hockey team is made up of a mix of players from Wagga, Albury and Griffith.
Rey said the team has gelled nicely in training and revealed they've been mainly focusing on their skills ahead of the games.
"We've had a lot of combined sessions," she said.
"We all came together in Wagga and Albury which is a good mix to play on different fields and we've been focusing on our basics just trying to refine our skills coming up to the games."
Rey enjoyed the experience of playing with a completely new team last year and believed it was extremely beneficial for her own development.
"It was very good," she said.
"Playing with other girls is always a good experience especially when you don't know them.
"Adapting your style to the way they play is a really good chance to improve your skills."
Rey felt the metro academies would be right in contention to take home the gold medal and also added that North Coast and Illawarra would also have strong teams.
