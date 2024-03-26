One of Wagga's brightest prospects cops lifetime ban from racing

ONE of Wagga's most exciting racehorses has received a lifetime ban from racing in Australia.
The Tim Donnelly-trained Participator won't be seen on the racetrack again after bleeding for a second time last week.
Participator was on the comeback trail from an initial bleed when the same incident occured after a jump out at Murrumbidgee Turf Club last Tuesday.
Under the Australian rules of racing, any horse that bleeds for a second time is banned from racing.
Participator received a three-month ban after bleeding following a trial at Gundagai last November.
Donnelly was disappointed to see the same thing happen again.
"We jumped him out and we thought we have to mimic what happens in the trial, so there was no drugs in him and he only had a very easy jump out too," Donnelly explained.
"If he's going to bleed under a very easy jump out, he wouldn't have got through a trial."
Participator would have needed to trial successfully under the eye of stewards to return to racing so last week's jump out was a stepping stone towards that.
The five-year-old retires with four wins from 11 starts and just under $100,000 in prizemoney.
His last win was a devastating performance on Wagga Gold Cup day last year.
Participator certainly endured his fair share of bad luck during his career.
He failed to beat a runner home when favourite in last year's SDRA Country Championships Qualifier at Albury when going to the line untested.
The year before, he was ruled out of the same race due to injury when he was set to start one of the main chances.
Donnelly said it was frustrating to lose the horse before he reached his prime.
"Probably the best was still ahead of him. Five-year-old, fully mature," Donnelly said.
"He was going really well this time in, we were really happy with him."
