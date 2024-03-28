Renovated to meet market demands

4 BED | 3 BATH | 2 CAR
From the moment you step foot on the old-world front verandah of 28 Athol Street, you'll find yourself falling in love at every turn as the property reveals a seamless blend of functionality and grandeur.
Over the past year the current owners have undergone renovations to ensure the property has more living space, inclusive of an outdoor area. Now the north-facing home features an impressive footprint alongside other highlights including extensive views thanks to its elevated positioning.
Across the genuine 1/4-acre allotment is now 295 square metres of under roof living space with a further 128 square metres of garaging and storage.
Starting off with the home, it features multiple light-filled living spaces, perfect for relaxing or entertaining guests.
From the moment you step inside, you are greeted with a sense of elegance and sophistication, with comforts such as central heating and cooling ensuring year-round comfort.
The huge lounge room is a focal point of the home, with a picture window that offers breathtaking views of Wagga city below and floods the room with natural light.
The formal entry reveals a wide and generous central hallway, setting an impressive expectation for the rest of the home.
The bedrooms are super-sized with two of them offering access to brand new ensuite bathrooms, adding a touch of luxury to everyday living.
Quality floor coverings, including Australian hardwood floors and modern loop pile carpets, add to the overall appeal of the home.
The brilliantly designed outdoor area incorporates a substantial wood fire and provision for a TV, making it the perfect spot for outdoor entertaining. The extra-large garage is interconnected to a cavernous undercover area, offering endless possibilities for use for the home business or hobby enthusiast.
The remainder of the property is a secure and spacious rear yard which allows plenty of options for an in-ground swimming pool or further landscaping to create your own private oasis.
This property truly offers a lifestyle of luxury and convenience in one of Wagga's most sought-after locations.
With its attractive streetscapes and family-friendly environment, Turvey Park is ideal for those looking for a relaxed, convenient lifestyle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.