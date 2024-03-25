Surprise and incredulity as controversial phone tower vote delayed

A Wagga resident has expressed incredulity as a council vote on a controversial new mobile phone tower was unexpectedly delayed.
Wagga City councillors were forced to defer a vote on the approval of a controversial new $385,000 Optus phone tower at Lake Albert at their fortnightly meeting on Monday night.
In the days preceding the meeting, council staff recommended councillors approve the 30-metre high telecommunications mobile phone base station at 13 Sycamore Road.
However the development has attracted criticism from many quarters, with the council receiving 18 submissions on the project - all of them negative.
Among objections to the project included concerns over the visual impacts and the threat to land values and the future viability of the land for subdivisions if the tower is built there.
Environmental concerns were also raised, with worries the tower may impact the health of bees kept in close proximity to the proposed site.
But opponents of the tower have been given a two-week reprieve after the decision was unexpectedly put on hold on Monday night.
The drama unfolded when the council failed to field a quorum of five after two of their number pulled out of the vote.
Mick Henderson and Jenny McKinnon were forced to vacate the room when the development application came before the council on Monday.
Both the councillors declared a "non-pecuniary, non-significant interest" after meeting with community members "on site" in February.
With Tim Koschel and Rod Kendall away on a previously announced leave of absence, that decision left a mere four councillors in the chamber, meaning no vote could be taken on the issue until council returns on April 8.
Shedding some light on why the pair pulled out of the vote, Cr McKinnon said it was due to an oversight.
"Councillor Henderson and I both met with community members inadvertently not realising there would be no staff members present, which then meant we couldn't guarantee we would then be impartial in terms of our judgement in the meeting," Cr McKinnon said.
Cr Henderson revealed all the councillors were invited to the meeting but only he and Cr McKinnon actually turned up.
While acknowledging his mistake, he expressed frustration at the government regulation.
"It's not a ruling I totally agree with. We're here to look after the community and to speak to them," he said.
"But in cases like this, where we actually attend the site to see what we're actually discussing and voting on, we're hindered by that."
Cr Henderson said things could have turned very interesting if more councillors had shown up.
"They would never have got a quorum," he said.
Glen Gaudron who lives adjacent to the proposed project site was similarly unimpressed at the outcome - expressing incredulity at the delay.
"How can councillors make an informed decision without inspecting what's going on," he said.
"It's as simple as that."
Mr Gaudron, an Optus customer himself, has previously threatened to cut ties with the telco if the project is approved and said as much in the lead up to Monday's meeting.
"There's other residents out here who won't be staying with Optus either [if this goes ahead]," he said on Sunday.
A vote has been adjourned to the next council meeting after Easter.
